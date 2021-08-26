Health
Researchers at the University of Waterloo working on apps to help find missing people with dementia
According to the University of Waterloo, researchers at the school have worked with community leaders to develop a mobile alert app to help find missing people with dementia.
Noelana Neubauer, a postdoctoral researcher at the school, called the project “Community Asap” and aims to fill the void in warning warnings to missing elderly people and people suffering from dementia in Canada. Said.
Research on new Alzheimer’s disease is a positive sign, but the solution is a long way off, says Manitoba society.
“There are amber alerts for missing children, but nothing in this population other than police and civilians disseminating information via social media such as Twitter and Facebook,” Neubauer said. increase.
The school says it has a system located south of the border called Silver Alert, but other states are also working on creating a citizen-led alert system.
According to Neubauer, there are many people with dementia in Canada, so sending alerts with the Amber Alert System is not enough.
“A very large number of missing persons from this population means that alerts will sound multiple times a day in certain jurisdictions, risking serious alert fatigue,” Neubauer said. Stated.
“Community ASAP avoids this by having the Android and iOS operating systems sign up to receive alerts and choosing the radius from where the missing person was last seen to their current location. Most missing persons occur one kilometer away from where they were last seen. “
Lili Liu, Dean of the University of Waterloo Department of Health, said that if a missing person is not found within 24 hours, there is a 50% chance of serious injury or death.
“Last fall, we made recommendations for Canada-specific community alert systems, such as Community ASAP, at an online national forum for community alert systems for the missing elderly,” she said.
Researchers worked with Alberta and British Columbia paramedics and public health authorities to develop the app and test various iterations to create a functional and accurate one.
On its way to Guelph, police also launched another initiative last year to help find lost people with Alzheimer’s disease, autism, or other forms of cognitive impairment.
Dementia, the most common form of Alzheimer’s disease associated with death from COVID-19: StatCan
Project Lifesaver uses FM radio frequency bracelets to track missing persons and works in buildings and nature.
According to the Guelph police, the success rate is 100% and you can find a person in 30 minutes in 95% of the time.
There is an initial and maintenance fee to participate in Project Lifesaver.
