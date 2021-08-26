Health
MetroHealth will set COVID-19 vaccine obligations on employees by October 30
Cleveland, Ohio- Metro Health system Participating in Summa Health and several other northeastern Ohio healthcare systems, requiring employees, including contractors and volunteers, to be vaccinated with COVID-19. The deadline for employees to be fully vaccinated is October 30, and the health system announced Thursday.
However, vaccinations are not yet required at university hospitals and Cleveland Clinics.
MetroHealth said it does so for patient safety. Hospital leaders are completely convinced that the vaccine is safe and effective and is the best defense against this dangerous virus, the hospital system says.
“Protecting caregivers from COVID-19 is the right thing to do,” said Dr. Akram Boutros, President and CEO of Metro Health. “Our profession was welcomed as a hero because we were there when there was no protection from this disease. We took care of people and endangered ourselves. You don’t have to do that. We can and must take care of our patients and ourselves. “
According to the hospital, more than 80% of Metro Health’s 7,800 employees have already been vaccinated.
MetroHealth already requires annual flu shots, measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations as a condition of employment. Employees can opt out of the COVID-19 vaccine for medical or religious exemption. Those who refuse the vaccine without a medical or religious exemption will be subject to disciplinary action, including dismissal, Metrohealth said.
Lewis Stokes Medical Center Akron Children’s is already vaccinated. Approximately 2,200 hospitals nationwide have announced some compulsory vaccination policy, according to the latest figures collected by the American Hospital Association on Sunday. This includes the Mayo Clinic, which is highly regarded in Minnesota.
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 vaccine obligation was announced Thursday to apply to most Veterans Health Administration employees, volunteers and contractors working or visiting VHA facilities.Requirements affect Luis Stokes The rest of the Cleveland VA Medical Center and VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.
Many universities, retailers across the country, and other businesses are beginning to need vaccines.
The clinic and UH have not disclosed when or will it issue COVID-19 immune requirements to employees. The two recently announced medical systems did not elaborate on what information was used to make decisions.
Lake County’s Lake Health is part of the UH Health System and has the same COVID-19 immunization policy for its employees, a UH spokesman said.
However, many medical professionals say that mandatory vaccines in the medical setting protect hospital workers, maintain sufficient health to continue working, protect immunocompromised patients, and are infectious. It states that it helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the community when high delta mutations are proliferating.
Health experts expect an increase in the number of hospitals announcing vaccination requirements now that Pfizer vaccine has been given full FDA approval this week. Previously, Pfizer vaccines were distributed under emergency permits.
The COVID-19 vaccine is highly recommended by UH, but is not required for employees. According to the hospital system, unvaccinated employees should wear PPE and practice hand washing and physical distance.
“These current practices continue to be effective in protecting employees and patients throughout the pandemic,” UH said. “We continue to closely monitor the incidence and immunization rates of COVID-19 in our employees and communities to guide future changes in immunization policies.”
“At this time, we are focusing on encouraging caregivers to vaccinate, providing education and making vaccination as accessible as possible,” the clinic said.
Earlier this year, MetroHealth announced that it would begin requiring unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing on July 1.
This developing story will be updated.
