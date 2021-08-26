Respiratory tract infections other than Covid-19 help fill the pediatric ward





Moreover, many people are infected with the second virus at the same time. It is usually respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The new surge in Covid-19 has clashed with the out-of-season epidemic of RSV, landing children in hospitals across the country.

Dr. Sarah Combs, a pediatric emergency physician at the National Hospital for Children in Washington, DC, said:

“It doesn’t matter if you have a cold, pneumonia, or dyspnea, but you need to support your breathing, and the number is growing,” Combs told CNN. “In the summer, RSV is usually not an issue. It’s just not there.”

The same is true in Texas. “This surge in deltas has been linked to the reappearance of other respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Jim Versalovich, a temporary pediatrician at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. And in Ohio. Dr. Joshua Shahuzin, responsible for the prevention and control of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, told CNN. “Christmas in July”-no joy “It’s not seasonal. We usually see it around Christmas, so I call it July Christmas,” he added. “It’s not exactly a gift. We only see it when we don’t usually see it.” The three hospitals also see a number of other respiratory viruses that cause hand-foot-and-mouth disease and other conditions, including parainfluenza 3, rhinovirus, and enterovirus, among others. “The interesting thing about rhinoviruses is that they usually only catch colds,” Combs said. “Usually this is a very mild virus. It’s rare for children to get sick more than expected because it’s the most common cause of colds. In fact, they’re so sick. You know, they may need something like BiPap to breathe. ”The bi-level airway positive pressure device fills the lungs with oxygenated air. A non-invasive artificial respirator that helps ensure that you continue. 2021 is a whole new thing. In 2020, Versalovich told CNN, “It really was mostly about Covid.” Today, hospitals have an increasing number of Covid-19 children, not only are they more ill than Covid-19 children, but most children are infected with a virus that normally does not infect hospitals. “We are working with other children’s hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Children’s Hospital Association to share data to further investigate this,” Versalovic said. CDC Warning to doctors last June The number of cases of RSV is increasing throughout the southern United States. CDC data is currently showing a continuous surge in RSV across the country. “The incidents are there. The incidents are on the rise. Children are sick, so we need to be prepared to take care of them,” Combs said. Pediatricians understand some clear reasons for causing surges and equally clear ways to prevent them. Back to school for kids, and also bacteria “I think it’s clear that the kids were playing during the summer,” Versalovich said. “Currently, many children are in kindergarten and apparently elementary school environments, as are high schools, so we know they are involved in extracurricular activities, socially gathering and playing.” He added. “And we want our children to grow up and attend classes directly, but we still need to emphasize the importance of masking. Masking not only protects children from Covid, but also these It can also prevent co-infection of the disease. “ There is another factor. Children have not been exposed to the seasonal virus for over a year. “I think one thing is that we essentially protected many of these kids during Covid,” Combs said. “Therefore, there is a theory that their immune system did not have the usual low routine levels of exposure to normal routine viruses like rhinovirus. It ticks,” she said. Added. “It was essentially like a bubble kid, right? You contained them. You isolated them … and suddenly we released these kids. They often. Suddenly, these relatively naive immune systems, resting on laurels for the past 18 months, face a normal viral load as we are in summer camps and we are thinking of returning to school. Forced to do that, it’s much harder to fight them. “” What’s more, Mr. Shahujin said people are tired of wearing masks, washing their hands, and leaving. Many people have returned indoors due to the heat of summer. “I’m not sure if more and more people want to take off their masks and spend time with each other, but RSV is certainly more infected than it is during normal times. “He said. All the benefits of the pandemic’s early masking and social distance were revealed by the lack of the 2020-2021 flu season, Shafjin said. “In the United States, an average of 125 children die of the flu each year, ranging from 40 to nearly 200,” he said. “Last year there was one, so masking seems to be the answer.” The CDC did say that there was only one death from childhood flu last season. “I think the flu death statistics in the United States last season were very impressive. There were a lot of open and functioning school systems, and a lot of open and functioning day care,” said Shafjin. Stated. “And I think it really proves. Real data shows that masking is a cheap and effective intervention,” he added. The mask will not hurt you.For real People don’t like masks, but pediatricians have agreed that parents and governors who make a fuss about mask obligations are wrong. “I’m not going to lie. You’re out, 100% humidity, and a high heat index, so you’re not feeling good,” says Combs. However, wearing a mask is not dangerous to anyone. “People feel uncomfortable with the mask because they are overheated and a little anxious, or because the mask is uncomfortable. They are close to their mouth. Sometimes they breathe in and touch their lips. They aren’t used to it, and it makes people short of breath, “said Shafjin. “It’s a sensation. It’s not an increase in carbon dioxide. It’s not the danger that’s internal.” And children don’t care about masks unless their parents say they should. “Children tolerate masks very well. Children tolerate far more masks than adults give them credit,” Schaffzin said. “If it’s especially fun, make it colorful or fun, and not only will the kids be fine, but they’ll want to wear a mask,” he added. “Normalizing masking, which is common in many countries around the world, eliminates the controversy.” The same is true for hand hygiene. “There are many things we do for our own health that may not affect the health of others. We brush our teeth. Some of us have dental floss, exercise, etc. Some people are doing it. It feels strange if we don’t do it because we incorporate those events into our daily lives, “said Shafjin. “You’re more likely to notice that you’re not brushing your teeth than you remember brushing your teeth on a particular day, and what I’m hoping for is a similar Covid prevention method.” Pediatricians point out that being a real mask can interfere with communication. It can be important to see someone’s mouth and facial expressions, especially in the classroom. “We need more data on the social impact of masks and we can’t completely dismiss it,” Shafjin said. There is a workaround. For example, he said a transparent mask sometimes used in children’s hospitals would help. “There is always a way around it. Humans innovate. That’s what they do,” he added. “We can control the pandemic.” “We couldn’t find a way to prevent all respiratory illnesses, but there are mechanisms such as hand hygiene, masking, and avoidance of sick people, which together can definitely prevent infection,” said Shafjin. increase. Said. “We can control the pandemic.” Comb repeated this. “What we know is, numerically, that we were successful when we took all the steps,” she said. But people are starting to loosen their vigilance. “If you repeat the same thing over and over, there is a lot of fatigue, especially when you see these peaks coming and going, but what we know is that when masking properly, especially when you are right If you have a mask, or even double mask technology, if everyone in a particular area wears that proper mask, it’s about 95% effective in preventing transmission and spread, “she said. Told. And it is the same whether the virus that is being repelled is Covid-19, RSV, rhinovirus, or parainfluenza virus.

