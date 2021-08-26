Bleeding Heartland

COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to accelerate in Iowa, reaching levels not seen for months.Data published in State official website At the show on August 25, Iowa reported 7,112 new coronavirus cases last week.When the state last recorded an average of 1,000 new cases per day It was late January..

State-wide, 498 Iowan were hospitalized With COVID-19 396 was reported on August 18th.. The last time many Iowans were hospitalized for the coronavirus was in mid-January. The number of patients receiving virus treatment in the intensive care unit (133) is the highest since late December 2020. Iowa also reported 89 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on August 25. This is the highest level since mid-January.

Hospitalizations surged this summer, quadrupling last month alone. The current number is 10 times the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization in Iowa in late June.

As you can see from the graph, the slope of the increase over the past month is similar to what happened in Iowa last October. Published on RMCC data page Of the state website.Total hospitalization and new daily hospitalization Now it’s about where they were October 20, 2020.

The actual number of Iowan hospitalized with COVID-19 is probably higher. Data tracker Sara Anne Willette According to the federal government According to the database, 484 inpatients in Iowa were “confirmed” cases on August 25, and an additional 95 were patients with “suspicious” infections. More graphs and tables Her Iowa COVID-19 Tracker website shows a tendency to be hospitalized.

During 2020, Iowa’s coronavirus hospitalization sneaks up in the summer, It started to increase rapidly in late September.. It lacked the Iowa State Fair, and most kindergarten to high school schools needed masks for their students and staff.

More than one million people attended the Iowa State Fair this year, and hundreds of thousands (mostly unvaccinated) children have returned to school in Iowa this week. Use other mitigations adopted last year.. On the other hand, the delta variant is much more infectious than the COVID-19 strain that is endemic in Iowa in 2020.

Hospitalization is usually delayed by 1-3 weeks for new cases, so only a small proportion of Iowan infected at state trade fairs, and those infected with the virus at school are currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals. Not included near 500 people.

Deaths from Iowa’s coronavirus are also on the rise. NS Check the state website According to the date of the death certificate, 58 people have already died in August. During the month of June, only 44 Iowan died from the virus. The state reported that 49 people died in July. The numbers in July and August will increase significantly in the coming weeks.that Confirmation usually takes several weeks Iowa died of COVID-19 It may take several months..

Local health authorities wary

Pork County Health Department Warning in news release on August 24th Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 were “rapidly increasing”. (Emphasis on the original)

Joshua Acres, a medical inspector at Pork County, said: “In the first full week of August, seven COVID-19-related deaths were seen and the number continues to grow, and there are concerns that the average age of offspring is beginning to become younger.” Over the last three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalization has increased by 175%. Today, our hospital has 109 COVID-19 patients. Since the last COVID-19 surge that occurred in October 2020, there has been no such tendency for COVID-19 hospitalization. Of the 109 COVID-19 patients, 4 are under the age of 18. Seems like a few to most people, This is the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients under the age of 18 ever seen throughout the pandemic. Pork County hospitals operate on a limited capacity. Currently, Blank Children’s Hospital has canceled selective surgery, and other metro hospitals monitor daily cases and cancel some selective surgery. Finally, COVID-19 cases last weekend increased by 87% from the first weekend in August. During July 2021, Pork County had an average of 31 COVID-19 cases per day. As of August 22, 2021, an average of 120 COVID-19 cases occur daily. Cases of COVID-19 in Pork County are expected to continue to surge since school began, and individuals are not following COVID-19 prevention strategies, such as wearing masks in public indoor environments.

Linn County Public Health Authority I told reporters this week The majority of critically ill patients are unvaccinated, but even those who have been vaccinated have increased hospitalizations. They recommend the same mitigation measures that other health professionals have suggested for months.

Meanwhile, state officials continue to put all eggs in the vaccination basket.

Unable to mention masks in latest state release

The Iowa Public Health Service favored the trends in the statement released on August 25. The news release (fully enclosed below), thanks to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, “Current numbers are only a small part of the current numbers. In November 2020, the state experienced the highest levels of viral activity. When you do. ”

Yes, but there were no delta variants at the time. I was able to reduce the spread in a way that is currently off the table..

IDPH has removed the face cover from the list of “many things Iowans can do to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the virus in the community.” In addition to vaccination, the news release mentioned how to “take a test” and “seek treatment”.

Asked why public health agencies no longer encourage masks (even in crowded indoor environments) to reduce the spread of the virus, spokesman Sarah Exstrand emailed Breeding Heart on August 25. I told Rand.

IDPH has always emphasized the importance of using tools available to protect Iowan from the spread of the COVID-19 virus, such as masks, frequent hand washing, staying at home in case of illness, and social distance. I did. Most importantly, vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus, and we recommend that everyone be vaccinated.

Hundreds of thousands of Iowans are under the age of 12 and are not eligible for vaccination. Most of these children now spend their days surrounded by unmasked, unvaccinated classmates. IDPH no longer recommends schools to encourage wearing masks. Current guidance only says schools should allow Students or staff voluntarily wear face covers.

If the IDPH team really “emphasizes” the importance of using all available tools to reduce COVID-19 community infections, they mention face coverings in their latest news release. Would have been.

If state authorities are serious about controlling this surge, they will resume daily reporting of COVID-19 statistics. From every angle, the numbers are much worse than in early July when IDPH switched to weekly website updates.

Full text of the August 25 news release from the Iowa Public Health Service:

(Des Moines, Iowa) Like most countries, Iowa has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in recent weeks.

Due to the success of our vaccine campaign, the current number is only a small part of the number in November 2020 when the state experienced the highest levels of viral activity.

The majority of current COVID-19 hospitalizations are among unvaccinated Iowans. On August 25, 79% of individuals admitted to the primary diagnosis of COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and 86% of ICU patients were unvaccinated prior to infection. The hospitalization rate is currently the highest among middle-aged and older people. 87% of hospitalized patients are over 40 years old. Children under the age of 18 make up only 2% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We have many tools we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. The most important tool we have is a vaccine. It prevents serious illness, hospitalization and death. It’s very effective for anyone who has been waiting for the FDA’s full approval guarantee to schedule your appointment today, “said Kelly Garcia, Interim Director of the Iowa Public Health Service. Told.

Preventing hospitalization with avoidable COVID-19 also helps protect medical resources for other needs such as illness, injury, and emergencies. Some Iowa hospitals have recently reported increased hospitalizations for children with RSV, limiting the number of beds in other patients.

Today, the Iowa Public Health Service reports 42 additional deaths from COVID-19. These deaths occurred over a four-week period from July 24, 2021 to August 22, 2021.

There are many things Iowans can do to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

Get vaccinated

According to the CDC, more than 60% of Iowan over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, and daily vaccination rates have increased recently.

All Iowans over the age of 12 are eligible for the COVID-29 vaccine. Vaccines are free, safe, and available throughout the state.Find a vaccine provider at vacccinateiowa.gov.. If you have questions about your vaccine, you should contact your healthcare provider.click here Information about who is eligible for additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

I take the test

If you or your loved one is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested as soon as possible. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, and loss of taste and smell. Testing is widely available with many useful options.

Iowans can access the test at:

Primary care provider

urgent care

Local and national pharmacies

Community private lab

Test Iowa at home:

IDPH and State Hygienic Lab have partnered to provide Iowans with a free home test kit. These test kits are ideal for prophylactic diagnosis. Proactive test example:

Before your future trip or before returning from your trip.

Check for negative status before attending the event.

Recent COVID-19 is positive and we want to ensure a negative result before returning to normal activity.

Keep it handy for family members in case of exposure.

Move to testiowa.com For more information, order a test kit or search your local pickup site.

Iowans are urged not to visit the hospital’s emergency room for COVID-19 diagnostics unless they experience severe symptoms. ER visits not only expose other people who are medically vulnerable to the virus, but can also put additional strain on hospital resources.

Seek treatment

If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, administration of monoclonal antibodies may reduce the severity of your symptoms and prevent adverse consequences. These antibodies can reduce the amount of virus in the body. Monoclonal antibodies do not contain the virus that causes COVID-19. It is important to do this before the symptoms progress to ensure the best possible results. Talk to your health care provider to see if this is the right option for you.Visit to find an option near you here..

Although there are several tools available to prevent the spread of COVID-19, vaccines are still the strongest and Iowan people need to be vaccinated as soon as possible.