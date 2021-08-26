The first 2021 Michigan case of eastern equine encephalitis found in a horse in Livingston County





Livingston County, Michigan-Eastern equine encephalitis, the first mosquito-borne viral disease of the year in Michigan, was found in horses in Livingston County. Dr. Nora Wineland, a veterinarian at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said a positive case of the disease, also known as EEE, was found in a 2-year-old Standardbred mare in the county. The disease, which is transmitted to both animals and humans, usually develops from late summer to early autumn each year. State officials want to warn horse owners and Michigan residents to take precautions to protect themselves from illnesses, including vaccination. Horse fatality rates are 90% and sick humans are 33%, according to state officials. “Horse in Livingston County had never been vaccinated with EEE and showed signs of illness such as fever, malaise and depression, showed neurological signs and fell to the ground without getting up.” Wine Rand said in a statement. “The horse was euthanized because of the worsening condition of the horse. It is very important that the horse owner contact the veterinarian to discuss the best way to protect the animal from the disease.” In 2020, Michigan experienced 41 EEEs in animals and 4 in humans, officials said. To protect animals from mosquitoes and illnesses, the state recommends discussing vaccinations and potential symptoms with a veterinarian. Other measures include placing a fan on the horse to destroy mosquitoes in flight, using animal-safe insect repellents, and removing water from the premises. The disease is not transmitted between horses or between horses, officials said. It is transmitted only through mosquitoes. Human symptoms include sudden fever, chills and pain in the body and joints. Severe EEE symptoms are headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures, paralysis, permanent brain damage, coma, and sometimes death. “The case of this horse indicates that the EEE virus is here in Michigan and warns that residents may also be infected with mosquitoes,” said the Chief Medical Officer of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. One Dr. Johnny Cardun said. “Michigan residents are required to take precautions and protect themselves from mosquito bites.” Humans can wear insect repellents and long-sleeved shirts and trousers outdoors to prevent mosquito bites. People should also keep their doors and windows closed. Some horse precautions also apply, such as removing fans and pooled water. The risk of EEE and other mosquito-borne infections continues until late autumn, when temperatures begin to cool, officials said. For more information on mosquito-borne diseases, please visit: Michigan.gov/EmergingDiseases.. Read more from Ann Arbor News: The federal government has hit the plan for Ann Arbor station because of its high cost and too many parking lots. DTE Energy wants Ann Arbor to deny the idea of ​​setting up its own power company Some students at the University of Michigan have been forced to start their fall semester at the hotel.

