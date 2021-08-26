Coronavirus infected one-third of Americans in 2020





August 26, 2021-Approximately one-third of the U.S. population was infected coronavirus 2 By the end of 2020, according to a new study published today Nature.. Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, director of the Climate and Health Program at Columbia University, and colleagues simulated the epidemic of the coronavirus in all 3,142 counties in the United States. In the United States, the number of cases and deaths of COVID-19 confirmed in 2020 was the highest in the world. By the end of the year, more than 19.6 million cases had been reported. However, the authors point out that “69% of the population remains vulnerable.” Virus infection.. “ “We are not around the corner” Jill Foster, MD, Ph.D. in Pediatric Infectious Diseases, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, said the study adds the following evidence: Herd immunity — If present in SARS-CoV-2. “ She said the numbers presented relate to the number of people who are particularly sensitive and have been able to actively infect others. influenza.. “More people are more vulnerable than we believed,” Foster added. “If the pattern continues Delta variant It infects a significant proportion of vaccinated people, and the number of vulnerable people is even higher than expected. “ Foster said these numbers represent a warning that COVID should be treated as a continuous threat. “We need to admit that COVID-19 infections are boiling and erupting regularly across the country,” she said. “This is not monolithic and changes in a way that is difficult to predict depending on geography and seasons. However, there are more infections than at a particular point in time, and more people may be more susceptible than calculated. “ Case fatality rate decreased Some data showed good news, says Sherman. Mortality from infection dropped from 0.77% in April to 0.31% in December. The authors suggest that it may be due to improved diagnosis and treatment, patient care, and reduced severity of the disease.

However, mortality was still estimated at influenza (0.08%), almost four times higher than in 2009. Pandemic (0.0076%), the author points out. According to Joe K. Gerald, MD, MD, Program Director of Public Health Policy and Administration at the University of Arizona, Tucson, the study found that COVID-19 was far more deadly than influenza and that the response strength was appropriate. It says it helps to confirm. “We will invest more in mitigating COVID-19 than in seasonal flu, because it has far greater consequences,” he said. The numbers help emphasize that the test needs to be improved. “Sufficient testing wasn’t available and it wasn’t easily accessible. For most of the year we were flying in the dark,” Gerald said. He admitted that the number of tests increased this year, but the tests are still late. “We can’t miss so many infections and diagnoses and want to gain control,” he said. The study also points to significant changes in infections and deaths by state and county, and that change continues. Gerald said the numbers make it difficult for some regions to accept wider orders, as the threat from COVID-19 looks so different. “We need to think about the region, the number of people who are vulnerable, and the ability to test,” he said. “Rural conditions vary at different times, so even states and counties need some room to make some important public health decisions.” WebMD Health News © 2020 WebMD, LLC. all rights reserved.



