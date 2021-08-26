Health
Chippewa County recommends limited public meetings. COVID-19 risk level at “severe”
Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin (WEAU)-Chippewa County Public Health Director and Health Official Angela Weidemann said in a COVID-19 status report on Thursday at 11:00 am on COVID-19 cases, vaccines. , And provided the latest information on inspections. You can see it here..
Due to the number and spread of COVID-19 cases in Chippewa county, the county COVID-19 Critical Risk CategoryIn short, the county health department’s recommendation is to limit indoor meetings to less than 15 people and outdoor meetings to less than 50 people physically remote. Masks are also recommended indoors, including schools from kindergarten to high school.
Weidemann shared the latest developments in the COVID-19 vaccine and noted that the Pfizer vaccine is now fully approved by the Federal Food and Drug Administration for people over the age of 16. In addition, Weideman shared that Wisconsin is offering a $ 100 incentive to get vaccinated until September 6. The health department encourages vaccination and supports the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on a third vaccination for certain immunocompromised individuals.
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, the largest school district in Chippewa County, wrote in a letter to his family this week: Masks remain optional for studentsHowever, the district offers other COVID-19 mitigation measures.
As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said: Chippewa County is experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity There are more than 450 cases burden per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with Eau Claire and most other counties in Wisconsin, has Chippewa County in the highest category of COVID-19 infections.
Chippewa County hosts a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in court every Thursday from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm. The clinic offers both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are currently approved for emergency use over the age of 18. According to Weidemann, if you wish to receive the Pfizer vaccine, emergency use between the ages of 12 and 15 is permitted, and people over the age of 16 are fully approved, so the Chippewa County Public Health Service (715-492-) ) Can be called. 3096 to arrange a Pfizer vaccine. People under the age of 18 need parental consent to schedule and receive vaccinations.
The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that 49.4% of Chippewa county residents had been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine and 46.8% of the population had completed a series of vaccinations. In adults, 60.2% of Chippewa county residents received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 57.4% completed a series of vaccinations.
CDC Data Dashboard CDC Data Tracker Website.. For DHS Wisconsin COVID-19 Data Dashboard on their website..
Thursday’s COVID-19 status report First update of COVID-19 in Chippewa County since August 5th.. For more information on COVID-19 in Chippewa County, please visit the CCDPH website...
