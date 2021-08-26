Health
Covid vaccine estimated to have prevented more than 100,000 deaths in the United Kingdom
The latest information on coronavirus treatment
The UK’s vaccination program has saved more than 100,000 lives in the UK, the national public health agency said Thursday.
The UK Public Health Services Weekly Vaccine Surveillance Report reports that vaccination plans have so far been between 102,500 and 109,500, as government advisers are considering whether to extend vaccine deployment from 12 to 15 years. It was estimated that he directly avoided his death.
PHE calculates sums by comparing the estimated impact of vaccination on infection and mortality with the worst-case scenarios without vaccines or additional non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to reduce infections and mortality. I said I did.
Previous estimates have resulted in 91,700 to 98,700 deaths.
Britain recorded more than 130,000 deaths during the pandemic.
In the past week, the case rate has increased by more than 11% and 38,000 new infections have occurred. Report in the UK There is growing concern that the number of incidents will increase further on Thursday, especially when school-age children return to the classroom early next month.
The final decision on whether to vaccinate between the ages of 12 and 15 has not yet been made, but the NHS is being asked to plan for vaccination for that age group if approved by the JCVI. increase.
However, one JCVI member told the FT that the imminent immunization campaign for teens was “unclear,” and the NHS was preparing for it.[sounded] Like a tentative operational plan. ”
Currently, only members of this age group who are in a particular state of health, or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, can be given a jab.
However, Expand the program Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam, announced earlier this month at ages 16 and 17, suggests that JCVI is “more likely” to expand the list of eligible 12 to 15 years old. Did.
It is especially difficult to calculate the balance between risk and benefit of this young age group. After being infected with Covid-19, children rarely get serious illness or die.
However, according to US data, one of the possible side effects of the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved for use at ages 12-15. Myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle.. This condition occurred in about 1 in 100,000 boys aged 12 to 17 years after the first dose and increased to about 1 in 15,000 after the second dose, but most recovered quickly.
On Thursday morning, JCVI met to review the latest evidence for a rare case of severe cardiac inflammation in adolescents who underwent Pfizer jabs in the United States and Israel.
In an interview with ITV News on Thursday, Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson refused to confirm that jabs would be offered to young people, but parental consent is required to extend the program to the group. Clarified.
Williamson said: “Whenever JVCI reaches a decision that children should be vaccinated, parental consent is always sought before they receive the vaccine.”
The Ministry of Health said: “No decision has been made on vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15. Ministers have not yet received further advice from JCVI regarding this cohort. In preparation for all contingencies, in various scenarios We are continuing the plan. “
