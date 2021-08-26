Wife hospitalized with covid returns home to find husband who died of virus





A Florida woman says she returned to the “nightmare” scene where her husband died after being infected with the virus after fighting COVID-19 in a hospital. Lisa Steadman, 58, said she was afraid to walk to find the body of her 55-year-old husband Ron in her bedroom in Winterhaven on Wednesday. Fox13 News reported.. “It was like stepping into a horror movie. I wish I hadn’t seen him like that because I couldn’t take the picture from my head,” she told the news station. Steadman said neither had been vaccinated before both were tested positive for the virus. After she developed the symptoms that caused her to faint, she moved to the emergency room at Winter Haven Hospital. A Florida woman fighting COVID-19 at the hospital returns home and finds her husband dead from the virus. Fox 13 “I thought I’d die. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t stop exhaling,” she told the outlet. During her eight-day stay at the hospital, Steadman said she had a hard time keeping in touch with her husband, who had a phone problem. “He was telling me that his phone was working and wouldn’t charge me. On Monday I couldn’t catch him. So I went to Winter Haven to do a wellness check. I sent the police station over there. They talked to him. He was fine, “she said. News station WFLA.. Lisa Steadman discovered that her husband, Ron, died of COVID-19 when he returned home from the hospital. Facebook When she couldn’t get in touch with him the next day, she thought it was a phone problem again. But when she got home on Wednesday, she discovered a tragic scene. “It was just a nightmare. It was just a nightmare,” she told news station WFLA. “I can’t get the picture out of my head. I wish I couldn’t find him like that,” she added. Lisa Steadman will be vaccinated against COVID-19 next month. Fox 13 Steadman said the doctor had told her she had died of COVID-related complications. “He was a humble, friendly, God-fearing family member who was willing to help anyone,” she said. Steadman, who is still suffering from viral symptoms, said he will be vaccinated next month. “Now, after talking to the doctor in the hospital, I will be in September when I can take it,” she told WFLA.

..

