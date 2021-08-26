Brunswick Hospital Reopens Onsite Vaccine Clinic, Allows Third Inoculation of Immunodeficiency





People with immunodeficiency can receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Onsite Vaccination Clinic at Midcoast Hospital. This is due to Brunswick Hospital reopening early next week. The clinic will open on Monday, August 30th and is located at 81 Medical Center Drive. Business hours are Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm. Walk-in is allowed. Pfizer will be the only vaccine available for the third vaccination. “These are given to immunocompromised individuals who have received two premedications of the Pfizer vaccine and are given at least 28 days after the last dose,” the hospital said. The Mid Coast Hospital has so far implemented a total of 61,435 vaccinations. The vaccine is also available to those who wish to receive the first or second dose. Booster shots for the general public are not available. Once the booster shot is approved, the hospital will provide information online on how to apply for a reservation, the release said. Chris Bow, Chief Medical Officer of Midcoast Park View Health, said: “When planning these vaccinations, we want to make sure that we are working as effectively and efficiently as possible to meet the needs of our communities.” The COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be available at the Midcoast Hospital Walk-in Clinic after Friday, August 27th. Mid Coast Hospital opened a large vaccine clinic in the Parks and Recreation Building on January 25, 2021. From June 1st to June 21st, the hospital provided the vaccine at 81 Medical Center Drive. The hospital then began vaccination at the Mid Coast Hospital Walk-in Clinic. “With the new approval of a third injection of immunodeficiency, we have reopened a vaccine clinic at 81 Medical Center Drive to meet this need, as well as the first and second for those who still need vaccination. A second dose can also be provided, said Judith Kersch, a spokesman for the Midcoast Hospital. The hospital continues to recommend face coverings, as much as 6 feet of social distance, and regular hand washing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the Maine CDC, 70.78% of Maine residents receive the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC also estimates that 99% of eligible Brunswick residents received the final dose of the vaccine. As of Thursday, 74,699 cases of COVID-19 have been reported state-wide, killing 926 people. In Cumberland County, 18,145 cases have been reported with 210 deaths. ” Previous World War II pilot’s body found in Europe and buried in Maine Next ”

