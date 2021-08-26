New approaches to prevent malaria can reduce severe infant cases by 70%





One study shows that new approaches to using existing drugs to prevent malaria reduce severe cases of infantile parasitosis by more than 70% in sub-Saharan Africa. The “dramatic” results, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, combine booster shots of pre-rainy season antimalarial vaccines with preventatives. Malaria kills more than 400,000 people annually, the majority of whom are under the age of five. Brian Greenwood of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the lead author of the paper, told AFP Communications that members of the team are in contact with the World Health Organization and updates to its recommendations. The RTS, S vaccine, manufactured by the British pharmaceutical company GSK, was developed over 20 years ago, but is not very effective on its own, Greenwood said. Previous studies have shown that vaccine protection weakens over time, providing approximately 30% efficacy over a period of 3-4 years. Malaria is highly seasonal in the Sahel and sub-Sahel regions, so the team wanted to test whether giving boosters before the annual rainy season, when mosquito counts peak, would improve results. rice field. The trial followed about 6,000 children from Burkina Faso and Mali, 5 to 17 months old, for three years. The children were divided into three groups. Children who received only the antimalarial drugs sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine and amodiaquine. Those who received only RTS and S vaccines. And the person who received the combination. This combination was the most effective intervention, reducing malaria cases by 63%, hospitalization by 71%, and death by 73% compared to the drug alone. “It was pretty dramatic,” Greenwood said. These numbers emphasized that they are already on the influence of effective drugs, compared to no drugs that would have been unethical to test. He estimated that the combination of booster vaccine doses and antimalarial drugs reduced hospitalization and mortality by 90% compared to no intervention. Children are first vaccinated three times to stimulate the system, followed by booster immunization each year. It is based on particles that train the immune system against Plasmodium falciparum. Antimalarials are given every 4 months for 3 days a month. Greenwood said the study showed the value of planning according to the epidemiological conditions of the region. In this case, the vaccine should be given before the peak season, not during the period when there is no infection and the effects diminish. “Like many of these things, it’s a kind of common sense, but no one actually did this to see if it actually worked,” he said. .. “Hopefully this will be done in some countries and may save the lives of many.”

