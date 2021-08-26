BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died of complications from the Covid vaccine. BBC





Award-winning BBC The coroner concluded that the radio presenter died as a result of complications from AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Lisa Shaw working on BBC Radio NewcastleDied in May at the City’s Royal Victoria Clinic, just over three weeks after the first dose of the vaccine developed by Oxford University scholars. The inquest heard that the 44-year-old Shaw was admitted to the hospital after a doctor investigating her complaints of headaches discovered she had a cerebral hemorrhage. Karen Dirks, senior coroner in Newcastle, concludes the story. “Lisa died of complications from the AstraZeneca covid vaccine,” she said. The show, called Lisa Eve, who got married at the hearing, began complaining of headaches a few days after the vaccination. She finally visited the A & E department of a hospital in Durham. Diagnosed as a blood clot.. She was transferred to the Royal Victoria Clinic and received a variety of treatments, including cutting a portion of her skull to relieve pressure on her brain, but she died on May 21, despite her efforts. Her husband, Gareth Eve, attended an inquest with other members of the family. Pathologist Tuomo Polvikoski said coroner Shaw was healthy and healthy before receiving the vaccine. Asked about the root cause of the deadly coagulation of her brain, he said the clinical evidence “strongly supports the idea that it was actually vaccine-induced.” “Based on the clinical information available, that seems to be the most likely explanation,” he said. Shaw’s death received a rare report that a recipient developed an abnormal thrombocytopenia thrombosis weeks after the British Vaccine Advisory Board restricted the use of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine to those in their 40s and older. happened. Many other countries have imposed similar restrictions or stopped using vaccines altogether. Deaths associated with blood clots are even rarer. NS72 people died here In the United Kingdom, the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was given 24.8 million times and the second was given 23.9 million times. Dr. Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Product Regulatory Authority, which approves the use of vaccines in the UK, said the benefits of Covid Jab outweigh the risks and prior to vaccination if eligible. I urged people to proceed. She states: “Lisa Shaw’s death is tragic and our idea is in her family. “As with suspected serious side effects, death reports will be evaluated by us, including a detailed post-mortem assessment where possible. We will consider the coroner’s verdict.” The family issued the following statement: “Today was another difficult day in a catastrophic time for us. The death of our beloved Lisa left a terrible gap in our family and our lives. .. “She was really the most wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. We say everything we want to say in public at the moment and are alone to mourn and rebuild our private lives. Thank you. “

