SARS-CoV-2 provides much higher immunity than vaccines, but no one is infected.Chemistry

Meredith Wadman August 26, 2021

According to a large Israeli study desired by some scientists, the natural immunoprotection that occurs after SARS-COV-2 infection is a delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus rather than a double dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The label “Don’t try this at home” provides quite a lot of shields against. Newly released data show that people who were once infected with SARS-COV-2 were more infected with Delta, developed symptoms from Delta, and were hospitalized with severe COVID-19 than those who were vaccinated. It shows that it is much less likely to happen.

Although this study shows the power of the human immune system, infectious disease experts say that this and other vaccines against COVID-19 still maintain a high level of protection against serious illness and death. I emphasized that. And they warn that intentional infections among unvaccinated people are extremely dangerous. “”Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at The Rockefeller University who studies the immune response to SARS-COV, said: -2 And was not involved in the research. “Because someone can die.”

Researchers also found that those who previously had SARS-CoV-2 and subsequently received a single messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech had the virus and have not yet been vaccinated. We have found that it is more protected from reinfection than humans.

The study, conducted in one of the world’s most COVID-19 vaccinated countries, examined medical records of tens of thousands of Israelis and Delta in Israel from June 1st to August 14th. We recorded infections, symptoms, and hospitalizations when the mutation was predominant. .. According to the leader, this is the largest real-world observational study to date to compare innate and vaccine-induced immunity to SARS-COV2.

This study impressed Nussenzweig and other scientists who reviewed the preprints of the results. Posted on medRxiv yesterday.. “This is an example of a textbook showing that innate immunity is actually better than vaccination,” said Dr. and Immunity at Dandeled Hospital and Karolinska Institute, which is studying the immune response to SARS-COV-2. Academic researcher Charlotte Thalin said. “As far as I know, this is the first time. [this] It is actually shown in the context of COVID-19. “

Still, Tallinn and other researchers say that intentional infections among unvaccinated people put them at a significant risk of severe illness and death, or a protracted and serious symptom of what is called longcovid. Emphasize that you will be exposed. The study shows the benefits of innate immunity, but “does not consider the effects of this virus on the body to reach that point,” said Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington, Seattle. Stated. COVID-19 has already killed more than 4 million people worldwide, and there are concerns that Delta and other SARS-CoV-2 variants are more deadly than the original virus.

The new analysis relies on the Maccabi Health System database, which enrolls approximately 2.5 million Israelis. The study, led by Tal Patalon and Sivan Gazit of Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM), a division of systems research and innovation, found two analyzes of those who were vaccinated in January and February in June and 7 In the month, and half of the first August, it can be 6 to 13 times more infected than unvaccinated people who were previously infected with the coronavirus. In one analysis, the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 was 27 times higher and the risk of hospitalization was 8 times higher among vaccinated people when comparing more than 32,000 people in the health system.

“The difference is huge,” says Tallinn, but warns that the number of infections and other events analyzed for comparison is “small.” For example, in an analysis of 32,000 people, the higher hospitalization rate was based on eight hospitalizations in the vaccinated group and one hospitalization in the previously infected group. Also, the same analysis showed a 13-fold increase in the risk of infection, based on 238 infections in the vaccinated population, less than 1.5% of more than 16,000, but experienced SARS-CoV. There were 19 reinfections in the same number of people. -2.

No one died of the new SARS-COV-2 infection. This hampered the comparison of mortality, but it clearly shows that the vaccine, even if not as good as innate immunity, provides a formidable shield against serious illness. Moreover, innate immunity is far from perfect. Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 is rare and often asymptomatic or mild, Can be terrible..

In another analysis, researchers found more than 14,000 unvaccinated people with SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the same number of previously infected people who subsequently received a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Compared with. (In Israel, it is recommended that previously infected individuals be vaccinated only once.) The team said that the unvaccinated group was twice as re-infected as the single-vaccinated group. I found it likely to be.

“We continue to underestimate the importance of immunity against natural infections … especially [infection] Eric Topol, a medical scientist at Scripps Research, says. “And when you fortify it with a single dose of vaccine, you bring it to a level that is currently unmatched by any vaccine in the world.”

Nusseneweig reported that the results of previously infected vaccinated people Nature When Immunity By his group, his Rockefeller University colleague Paul Bieniasz, etc.-and Preprint Posted this month by Vinhas and his team. They show that the immune system of people who develop innate immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and then get vaccinated produces very broad and potent antibodies to the coronavirus. For example, in preprints, there is an antibody in the blood of a person who has been previously infected and then vaccinated with the mRNA to neutralize the infectivity of another virus that is harmless to humans and expresses a version of the coronavirus peplomer protein. It is reported that it is designed to. Contains 20 for mutations. The sera of naturally infected individuals who were vaccinated were unable to do so.

Regarding the Israeli medical record study, Topol et al. Are unique in retrospective analysis compared to a prospective study that regularly tests all participants in tracking new infections, symptomatic infections, hospitalizations, and future deaths. In time, point out some limitations, such as weaknesses in Israel. It’s important to see these findings reproduced or refuted, “says Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University.

She adds: [for SARS-CoV-2 infection] It is still voluntary and not part of the research program. This means, for example, that comparisons can be confusing if people who were infected before the onset of mild symptoms were less likely to be tested than those who were vaccinated. I think they are immune.

Nussenzweig Group The data has been released People who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection have shown that they have continued to increase the number and variety of antibodies that target coronavirus for up to a year. In contrast, he says, those who have been vaccinated twice will not see an “increased potency or breadth of the entire memory antibody compartment” months after the second vaccination.

In many infectious diseases, spontaneous immunity is known to be stronger than vaccine-induced immunity and often lasts a lifetime.Other coronaviruses that cause serious human illness Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) Causes a strong and lasting immune response. At the same time, it is known that some other human coronaviruses, which are usually just colds, regularly reinfect people.