A study of Wuhan COVID-19 found that some inpatients still had health problems after a year.

Image of hyperfine morphology presented by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Credit: CDC



Most symptoms of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients resolve within 12 months, but about half still experience at least one persistent symptom. It was published in a study of 1,276 patients from Wuhan, China. Lancet,I found.

One in three still experience shortness of breath, and some continue to have pulmonary dysfunction. PatienceIn particular, patients who experienced the most serious illness with COVID-19 (35.7% of patients who underwent additional lung health examinations at 12 months had diffusion disorders, that is, the flow of oxygen from the lungs to the bloodstream. Experienced a decrease). [87/244]). Overall, survivors of COVID-19 were in poorer health (matched age, gender, and pre-existing status) than people in a wider community who were not infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Professor Bin Cao of the National Center for Respiratory Medicine, China-Japan Friendship Hospital said: Health outcomes Percentage of COVID-19 survivors hospitalized 12 months after illness. Most patients recovered well, but some, especially those who had a serious illness during hospitalization, continued to have health problems. Our findings suggest that recovery for some patients may take more than a year, which should be taken into account when planning the provision of post-pandemic medical services. “

The long-term effects of COVID-19 have been widely reported and raised concerns. A previous study (by the same researcher) that reported the results of 1,733 COVID-19 survivors hospitalized 6 months later found that about three-quarters of patients had persistent health problems. rice field. The new study includes 1,276 patients in the same cohort and assesses health after 12 months.

The patient was discharged from Jin Gintan Hospital in Wuhan, China from January 7th to May 29th, 2020. Patients undergo a detailed medical examination at 6 and 12 months (obtained from the day they first experience COVID-19 symptoms) for ongoing symptoms and their health-related quality of life. These included face-to-face questionnaires, physical examinations, laboratory tests, and a 6-minute gait test to measure a patient’s endurance level.

The median age of patients included in the study was 57 years. Patient outcomes were followed on average (median) 185 days (6 months check) and 349 days (12 months check).

Many symptoms resolved over time, regardless of the severity of the early COVID-19 disease. The proportion of patients experiencing at least one symptom after 1 year decreased from 68% (831/1227) at 6 months to 49% (620/1272) at 12 months. This reduction was observed regardless of the severity of COVID-19 experienced by the patient at admission.

Fatigue or weakness is the most commonly reported symptom, with about half of patients experiencing this in 6 months (52%, 636/1230) and decreasing to 1 in 5 per year. (20%, 255 / 1,272). Almost one-third of patients reported experiencing shortness of breath in 12 months. This was slightly higher than 6 months (30% at 12 months). [380/1,271] vs 26% in 6 months [313/1,185]). This is more common in the most severe and in-hospital ventilator patients (39%, 37/94) compared to those who did not require oxygen therapy (25%, 79/317). It was a target. ..

During the 6-month check, 349 study participants underwent lung function testing, of which 244 patients completed the same test in 12 months. The proportion of patients experiencing diffusion disorders did not improve from 6 months to 12 months, which was seen in all groups regardless of illness at admission (scale 3, oxygen supplementation during hospitalization). Not required: 21% in 6 months [12/57], 23% in 12 months [13/56]Scale 4, required oxygenation: 26% in 6 months [32/124], 31% in 12 months [36/117]Scale 5-6, Ventilation required during hospitalization: 57% in 6 months [39/69], 54% in 12 months [38/70]).

In addition, during the 6-month check, 353 study participants performed chest CT scans. Approximately half of them showed lung abnormalities on scans and were provided with repeated scans at 12 months (52.7%, 186/353). Of the 118 patients who completed the scan in 12 months, the proportion of patients with abnormalities decreased significantly in all groups, but remained high, especially in the most severe groups (scale 3:39%). [11/28]Scale 4: 40% [21/52]Scale 5-6: 87% [33/38]).

During a 12-month check, 1,252 patients reported work status before and after discharge. Approximately half of the patients retired before COVID-19 (53%, 658/1252), reflecting the study group’s older age (median 57 years). The majority of patients who were employed full-time or part-time before becoming ill returned to their original jobs (88%, 422/479) and most returned to pre-COVID-19 levels (). 76%, 321/422) Within 12 months. Of those who did not return to their original job, 32% cited poor physical function (18/57), 25% were reluctant to play their previous role (14/57), and 18% were unemployed (10). / 57).

Compared to men, women are 1.4 times more likely to report fatigue and weakness, twice more likely to report anxiety and depression, and are more likely to report pulmonary diffusion disorders after 12 months. It was almost three times. People treated with corticosteroids during the acute phase of COVID-19 illness may experience fatigue or weakness after 12 months compared to those who were not treated with corticosteroids during the illness. It was 1.5 times. The authors state that it is important that these findings be followed up in future studies in order to better understand why the symptoms of COVID-19 persist in some people.

Hospitalized survivors were more likely to experience pain and discomfort at 12 months (29% COVID) when compared to people of the same age, gender, and existing health problems who were not infected with COVID-19. -19 survivors) [337/1,164] vs 5% wide community [53/1,164]). Also, mobility issues are more likely to occur (9%). [103/1,164] vs 4% [41/1,164]). All symptoms recorded on the questionnaire were more common in people who had COVID-19 compared to people in a wider community who did not have COVID-19.

Lixue Huang, one of the research authors at Capital Medical College and China-Japan Friendship Hospital, said: The number of matched people in areas that have never been infected with COVID-19 provides us with a useful comparison and helps to understand the effects of the disease on the quality of life of survivors. “

Mental health is an important consideration in the recovery of COVID-19 patients. Slightly more patients experienced anxiety and depression in 1 year rather than 6 months (23% in 6 months) [274/1,187] vs 26% in 12 months [331/1,271]And that percentage was much higher for COVID-19 survivors than for the unanimous population of the wider community (26%). [300/1,164] vs 5% [59/1,164]).

Xiaoying Gu, one of the authors of the Institute of Clinical Medicine at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in China, said: 19 Survivors These can be caused by a biological process associated with the viral infection itself, or by the body’s immune response to it. Alternatively, it may be associated with reduced social contact, loneliness, incomplete recovery of physical health, or loss of employment associated with illness. Large-scale, long-term studies of COVID-19 survivors are needed to better understand the long-term effects of COVID-19 on physical and mental health. “

The authors state that their study focuses on a single hospital, so patient outcomes may not be generalized to other settings. In addition, the study included only a small number of hospitalized patients. Intensive care Findings related to (94/1,276) and the most severely ill patients should be interpreted with caution.

NS Lancet The editorial published at the same time states: “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there is an increasing need to understand and respond to long COVIDs. What are the symptoms of persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, depression and more? It can debilitate millions of people .. Still little is known about the condition … With no proven cure or even rehabilitation guidance, a long COVID has the ability to resume and work in people’s normal lives. The increased medical burden and the loss of social impact of economic and productivity are significant. Long COVID is a primary modern medical challenge. “

“Scientific and medical circles work together to investigate long-term COVID mechanisms and pathogenesis, estimate global and regional disease burden, more accurately depict who is most at risk, and vaccines. Understanding how it affects the condition and randomized controlled trials At the same time, healthcare providers need to recognize and validate the long-lasting symptom sacrifice of COVID for patients, and are properly trained. The workforce must be used to prepare the medical system to achieve individualized patient-oriented goals, including physical, cognitive, social and occupational factors. Compassionate interdisciplinary Answering these research questions while providing care requires scientific and medical ingenuity. This is a challenge that the entire health community must stand up to. ”