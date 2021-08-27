Health
Covid, not vaccination, shows greatest risk of blood clots: study
Healthcare professionals will take care of Covid-19 patients in the ICU ward of Robert-Bosch Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A new study found that catching Covid-19 significantly increased the risk of rare blood clots compared to being vaccinated against the virus.
In a peer-reviewed study published in the British Medical Journal on Friday, researchers at Oxford University, the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, and several other UK universities and hospitals received their first dose of 29 million. We have analyzed the above data. Either the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The author of this study was completely independent of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developer.
Scientists have investigated the incidence of thromboembolic events (thrombus) and thrombocytopenia (low platelet count).Rare blood clotting with low platelet levels Related to Oxford-Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Vaccination..
In this paper, we compared the rates of rare blood clotting after the first vaccination and after a positive Covid-19 test.
Researchers have found that the risk of these adverse events is “substantially higher” after Covid-19 infection than after receiving either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. bottom.
data
Eight to 28 days after the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, researchers found an increased risk of rare blood clotting events and a decrease in platelet count. During the same period after the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the study found an increased risk of blood clots and stroke caused by restricted blood flow to the brain (ischemic stroke).
However, these risks were significantly lower than the risks posed by Covid-19 infection.
Researchers estimated that within 28 days of receiving the first dose from Oxford University, 107 out of 10 million people would be hospitalized or die from low platelet counts.AstraZeneca vaccination. In contrast, after a positive test for Covid-19, the number increased to 934 per 10 million.
Within 28 days of the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, 66 per 10 million people died of hospitalization or intravenous blood clots, compared to 12,614 per 10 million people who tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, an estimated 143 per 10 million people were hospitalized or died of ischemic stroke within 28 days of the first dose. Pfizer—BioNTech Vaccine compared to 1,699 people who tested positive for Covid-19.
The study concluded that after being infected with the coronavirus, the risk remained higher than after vaccination.
The study analyzed electronic health records collected on a regular basis to assess the risk of hospitalization due to decreased thrombosis and platelet count within 28 days of infection or vaccination.
The data used in this study were collected throughout the United Kingdom between December 1, 2020 and April 24, 2021. Patients who were still hospitalized by the end of the study were excluded from the study.
Vaccine trials to detect very rare side effects are “unlikely”
All Covid-19 vaccines currently in use in the United States and the United Kingdom have been tested in randomized clinical trials and are likely not large enough to detect very rare adverse events. The researchers said on Friday.
If a rare event is discovered, regulators will perform a risk-benefit analysis to weigh the negative effects of receiving the vaccine, the study authors added.
The UK Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization Consistently said The advantage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is that it continues to outweigh the risks of the majority of people.
Health authorities, including the WHO, the European Medicines Agency, and the International Society for Thrombosis and Hemostasis, have agreed that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.
“People are aware of these increased risks after Covid-19 vaccination and should see a doctor immediately if symptoms appear, but if infected with SARS-CoV-2, the risks are significant. It should also be noted that it is expensive and long-term. Julia Hippisley Cox, a professor of clinical epidemiology and general practice at Oxford University and the lead author of the paper, said in a press release.
“This vast study shows that the risk of coagulation and other blood disorders after the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is very low. Seriously, these same after SARS-CoV-2 infection. The risk of consequences is much higher, “added Aziz Sheikh, a professor of primary care research and development at the University of Edinburgh and a co-author of the paper.
According to the British government Symptoms Points to note include new severe headaches that are not relieved by regular painkillers, headaches that worsen when you lie down or bend down, bruising and bleeding from unexplained pin stabs, shortness of breath, and swelling of the lower extremities. ..
..
