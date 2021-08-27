San Diego County reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and 50 hospitalizations

Public health officials in San Diego County reported 1,150 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths, and 50 hospitalizations on Thursday as the epidemic of the more contagious delta variant of the virus continued.

Thursday’s data increased the cumulative number of cases to 328,276 and the number of deaths to 3,869.

With 50 new hospitalizations, the current total for the region will be 719, and 5 new patients admitted to the regional intensive care unit will have a total ICU bed of 175.

Related: Scripps Research Director Focuses on Vaccines, Boosters, Fourth Wave

A month ago, 260 people were infected with the virus in a local hospital, 52 of whom were in ICU beds.

The case rate per 100,000 inhabitants of San Diego County was 35.2, compared to 28.7 last week. The number can be further analyzed to 9.3 for fully vaccinated persons and 66.9 for completely unvaccinated persons. Both of these numbers have increased since last week (6 and 55.7, respectively), and the proportion of fully unvaccinated people is seven times that of fully vaccinated people.

Perhaps more clearly, the unvaccinated hospitalization rate is 32 times the fully vaccinated hospitalization rate.

According to county data, the average daily case rate on July 20 was 4.2 per 100,000.

This week, the San Diego County Department of Health and Welfare began recommending that all San Diego people wear face covers in indoor public places.

Vaccinated people no longer need to wear face covers in most environments, but the California Public Health Service has updated guidance for fully vaccinated people to cover indoor faces. We strongly encouraged continuous use.

“Independent masking adds a layer of protection and reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection, regardless of vaccination status,” said Dr. Wilma Uten, a county public health officer. “If you haven’t been fully vaccinated yet, we recommend that you do so now, which can delay the spread of this more contagious strain of COVID-19.”

Guidance recommends that all Californians wear masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. People with immunodeficiency or at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19, and those with immunodeficiency, those at high risk of severe illness, those who are not fully vaccinated, or those who are not yet eligible Those who share a family with and should be especially careful with vaccines.

Related: Quarantine: New legislation is blocking the reopening of California schools

Indoor masking of vaccinated people is also supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in addition to vaccination, individual and community-level precautions can help reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2. It states that it has been shown.

New guidance requires masks in public transport, transportation hubs such as airports, indoors in schools and nurseries from kindergarten to high school, emergency shelters, cooling centers, medical facilities, state and local correctional facilities, detention centers It has been added to the CDPH obligations to do. Homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, adult and elderly care facilities.

In addition, unvaccinated individuals need a mask in indoor public places, businesses, retail stores, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment facilities, and state and local government offices that serve the general public.

The county has been vaccinated more than 4.5 million times, with 2.38 million doses, or at least about 85% of San Diego County’s inhabitants receiving at least one dose. The population of a fully vaccinated county is currently close to 2.09 million, or about 74.4% of the county’s eligible population.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is widely available in the region. They can be found at health care providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics, and county public health centers for people without health care providers. Visit coronavirus-sd.com / vaccine for a list of locations and more information.

Related: San Diego County authorities recommend masks for all indoor public environments

A total of 25,227 tests were reported on Thursday, with a new positive case rate of 7.9% last week.

In addition, 41 new communities have been identified in the last 7 days. 12 in business environment, 6 in restaurant / bar environment, 5 in government environment, 5 in TK-12 school environment, 4 in day care / kindergarten / child care environment, healthcare settings, 1 is community based Organization settings, one emergency service setting, one faith-based setting, one hotel / resort / spa setting, one restaurant setting, one retail setting, the other In the social club settings.

The US Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 16 on Monday.

Approval for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna coronavirus vaccines is still pending. Both will continue to be available under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. The Pfizer vaccine will continue to be available under emergency use orders between the ages of 12 and 15.

Featured podcast San Diego News; When You Want It, Where You Want It. Listen to local stories about politics, education, health, the environment, borders and more. The new episode is ready on weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by PBS, San Diego, Imperial County NPR and PBS Stations.

To view a PDF document Download Acrobat Reader..