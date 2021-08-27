The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is reduced, but it maintains a strong disease deterrent.





August 26, 2021 1:30 pm The COVID-19 vaccine remains effective, but its efficacy has declined in recent months, according to a national survey of eight sites, including Salt Lake City, Utah. Scientists have calculated vaccine efficacy at 80% for a large group of fully vaccinated frontline workers between December 2020 and August 2021, but previous studies have shown that It was 91%. Estimates are based on the COVID-19 RT-PCR test and have not been measured for any changes in the protective effect against serious illnesses such as hospitalization or death. The authors state that one of the reasons for this change may be a weakened immune system, a weakened defense of the body’s vaccine activation against the virus. This difference is due to the fact that the vaccine is not very effective against the highly contagious delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has been the most common cause of COVID-19 in the United States since June 2021. May also be reflected. “Vaccines are still helping to save lives and prevent people from getting sick, despite a slight decrease in diminishing returns over the months,” he explains. Dr. Matthew Thiese, Associate Professor at the University of Utah Rocky Mountain Occupational Environmental Health Center (RMCOEH). “Combining these data with other data shows that vaccinated people are much less likely to be infected with COVID-19 and much less likely to be hospitalized,” Thiese collaborated. And an assistant professor at RMCOEH. Saran Yun, DO.. , Is the principal investigator of Heroes-Recovery (Study on SARS-CoV-2 epidemiology in essential response personnel) Utah research site. Study published on August 24 Mortality and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Other research sites on the HEROES-RECOVER network are in Phoenix, Tucson, and other parts of Arizona. Miami, Florida; Portland, Oregon; Duluth, Minnesota; Temple, Texas. The network tracked 4,136 healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who did not previously have COVID-19. Study participants submitted samples for the RT-PCR test weekly, and 2,976 participants were fully vaccinated during the study period with Pfizer-BioNtech (65%), Moderna (33%), or Johnson & Johnson (2). %) Received one of the vaccines. .. Test results for these groups from December 14, 2020 to August 14, 2021 show that: Among unvaccinated study participants, 194 infections occurred in 181,357 man-days (total number of days tested in this group).

Among fully vaccinated participants, 34 infections occurred in 454,832 man-days. During that period, the vaccine was 80% effective for all fully vaccinated study participants, but preliminary data show that the strength of the vaccine declines over time more than 5 months after complete vaccination. , Indicates that it may be less effective. In addition, the vaccine appeared to be less effective during the last 43 days of the study period, when Delta became the predominant viral variant. However, due to the small sample size, these results were not statistically significant. These trends will be further investigated in future studies. “These data show that the vaccine is still very effective against various strains of COVID-19, including the delta variant,” says Thiese. “The protection people get from vaccines prevents people from getting COVID-19 in a 14: 1 ratio. As these data continue to come in, they recommend masking, social distance, and booster shots. Useful for graphing. “ Research news

