With the increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases, Lully Children’s Hospital is approaching capacity





As the number of cases increases in the Chicago area, leading pediatricians are warning about children and COVID-19. In the early stages of the pandemic, cases of COVID-19 in childhood appeared to be rare. As a result, few children were hospitalized for the virus that caused the disease. Currently, Lully Children’s Hospital states that the number of children diagnosed with coronavirus has increased by 500%. At a faster pace — doctors at one of the city’s leading children’s hospitals say they can’t properly treat patients with COVID and other illnesses. Children as Covid’s long-haul carrier: Suburban families share the story of a boy’s long battle with the virus

“Our hospitalization is starting to grow,” said Dr. Larry Kociolek of Lurie Children’s Infectious Diseases. Lully Children’s Hospital has five COVID patients currently being treated at the hospital. However, busy care providers also have children from all over the country who have more serious needs. Still, the hospital’s capacity is 90%. “We are approaching a level where we need to consider changing the way care is delivered.” And COVID-19 potentially jeopardizes the ability to treat all patients. Covid Vaccine 2.0: Local researchers already working on next-generation shots

“We diagnose about 50 children a week with COVID, which is compared to about 5 to 10 even two months ago,” said Dr. Kosiorek. If the current infection and hospitalization pace continue, you will have to make strict choices. “This could include, for example, postponement of elective surgery. We could partner with another children’s hospital to transfer the patient to another hospital,” said Dr. Kosiorek. increase. Therefore, the message from the doctor is one of the cautions. The red flag is for children and those who care for them. As the rate of gestational diabetes soars, doctors urge pregnant mothers to “know their number”

“We can handle all children in need of patient care, with or without injury, illness, or surgery, but we are worried that we may be taxed if we become more capable. I am. ” “I give a warning signal that adults and adolescents may need to take this very seriously in order to be vaccinated and to cooperate very much with the public health interventions we are issuing. I’m raising it. ” Vaccines for children are only approved for children over 12 years of age. So the only armor children have is their masks and the masks of the people around them. And doctor. K says the kids are happy to be back at a school in Illinois where masks are needed.



Close modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wgntv.com/news/medical-watch/lurie-childrens-hospital-nearing-capacity-as-pediatric-covid-19-cases-rise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos