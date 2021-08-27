Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations reflect a surge across the state





Cedar Rapids, Iowa (KCRG)-Hospitalization with COVID-19 has increased by 25% in Iowa since last week. According to the Iowa Public Health Service, this is about 500 people, the highest number of hospitalizations seen since mid-January. Currently, there are 122 patients admitted to Cedar Rapids Unity Point Health, 22 of whom are COVID-19 cases. Equipped with 144 medical operating tables, it currently has 90% capacity. The local surge is consistent with the increase seen throughout the state. Dr. Dustin Arnold said the surge was different from the increase in hospitalization seen last spring. Part of the reason for the surge is related to the prevalence of unvaccinated individuals. “I think some of the increased hospitalizations are ill, but I wasn’t hospitalized before because I said I didn’t need oxygen before. We didn’t know, so keep people away from the hospital. It’s about to happen. What’s going to happen, “said Dr. Arnold. They are accepting more positive cases as they are able to provide more preventative measures in the early stages of covid. “The same patient, now I’m telling you to go to the hospital. Knowing the early availability of steroids, remdesivir, and monoclonal antibodies can prevent the disease from getting worse,” Dr. Arnold said. Stated. He says there are various plans for adding beds and splitting staff to accommodate a large number of hospitalizations. “I want the general public to know. There will be a critical care bed if needed,” Dr. Arnold said. “I fall asleep because I had to move nurses and clear schedules, delaying surgery that might be needed, and delaying routine and preventive care. It’s a sacrifice to do. “ Of the 22 people admitted with COVID at UnityPoint, 4 are in the medical unit and 16 are on the medical surgery floor. Copyright 2021 KCRG. all rights reserved.

