Research finds that getting a vaccine is much less risky than getting COVID-19 – Orange County Register





Maggie Fox CNN A large study involving nearly 2 million people in Israel showed that the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine slightly increased the risk of heart inflammation, lymph node swelling, and shingles. However, Covid-19 infection has also been found to further increase the risk of heart inflammation. It also increases the risk of blood clots, heart attacks, and other fatal events. This is the first large study to directly compare the risk of vaccination and infection in the same population at the same time, showing that the risk of infection far outweighs the risk of vaccine. “In this study in a national mass vaccination environment, the BNT162b2 vaccine was not associated with an increased risk of most adverse events investigated,” said Dr. Lamberiser and colleagues at the Clarit Institute in Tel Aviv. Is writing. In their reportWas published in The New England Journal of Medicine. They found an extra case of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation associated with both mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer. Approximately 3 cases were added per 100,000 vaccinated individuals and were found in almost completely young men. “The main potential adverse events identified included an excessive risk of lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), shingles infection (shingles), appendicitis, and myocarditis,” they said. Is writing. “To put these risks in the background, we examined data on more than 240,000 infected individuals and estimated the impact of documented SARSCoV-2 infection on the incidence of the same adverse event,” they add. I did. “SARS-CoV-2 infection was not estimated to have a significant effect on the incidence of lymphadenopathy, shingles infection, or appendicitis, but it is estimated to pose a substantial excess risk of myocarditis. it was done.” Covid-19 infection increased the risk of myocarditis far more than vaccination — found to be about 11 cases per 100,000 vaccinated people. They also found some surprises. “The results of the current study show some initially unexpected effects. The BNT162b2 vaccine seems to prevent certain conditions such as anemia and intracranial hemorrhage,” they write. .. “Since these same adverse events have also been identified in this study as complications of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the protective effect of the vaccine is mediated by protection against undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infection. It’s likely, “they added. Dr. Grace Lee, a pediatrician at Stanford University, who chairs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board, said the findings provide valuable insights. “Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines may be associated with myocarditis, but they can also prevent cases of myocarditis, acute kidney injury, arrhythmias, and thromboembolic disease,” he said in a study. Lee, who wasn’t I wrote in the commentary. “The key to comparing these risks depends on the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection to the individual, which may vary by location and over time, but the global epidemic. Given the current situation, the risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 seems inevitable. “ Last June, the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of an associated inflammatory condition called myocarditis and pericarditis to the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine information sheet. Doctors say it’s important to diagnose the condition quickly, but it’s easy to treat and the patient recovers with few problems. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

