Higher risk of blood clots after Covid infection than after vaccination | Coronavirus





The possibility of developing a dangerous blood clot after being infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 AstraZeneca According to the largest study of this kind, the Pfizer vaccine. A drastic analysis used data from more than 29 million people in the United Kingdom to compare both vaccines with infections from Sars-Cov-2. It assessed the rate of hospitalization or thrombotic death, and other blood disorders within 28 days of receiving a positive test or the first jab. Lead Author Julia Hippisley Cox, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and General Practice Oxford University, States as follows. “People are aware of these increased risks after Covid-19 vaccination and should see a doctor immediately if symptoms appear, but if infected with Sars Cov, the risk is quite high and long. Also note that it occurs over a period of time. -2. “ The findings are based on electronic health record data collected from December 1, 2020 to April 24, 2021. In addition to thrombocytopenia (a condition characterized by low platelet counts) and blood clots, researchers have found CVST (blood clots in the blood brain) and ischemic stroke (blood clots that block the blood supply to the brain) or Blockage). Overall, they found an increased risk of thrombocytopenia (intravenous thrombosis) and other rare arterial thrombosis after the first dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. After the first dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, they found an increased risk of thrombosis in arterial and ischemic cerebral ischemic attacks. However, the data showed that there were 934 additional cases of thrombocytopenia for every 10 million people after infection, compared to 107 after the first shot of AstraZeneca jab. For ischemic stroke, there are an estimated 1,699 additional cases for every 10 million people after infection, but only 143 after the first Pfizer jab. People can develop these conditions without infection or vaccination. The risks described in this study are the additional risks posed by the vaccine or infection. Vaccine-related risks were also relatively short-lived, researchers warned in the British Medical Journal. Carol Coupland, a senior researcher at Oxford University and a professor of medical statistics at the University of Nottingham in primary care, said the stroke risk of Pfizer Jab increased for 15 to 21 days after the first dose. In the case of thrombocytopenia after astraZeneca jab, the risk was high for 8-14 days. “The association with infection generally seemed to span the entire 28 days after infection,” she added. other Small study Along with blood clots, the risk of thrombocytopenia is associated with post-first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, especially in people under the age of 50. These risks have changed the way vaccines are recommended. England. However, the study did not aim to assess the risk of both conditions at the same time, the researchers said. Dr. Peter English, a former consultant for infectious disease management, a former chairman of the BMA’s Public Health Commission, and not involved, said: In this study. He added: “The rarity of these adverse events makes it difficult to accurately quantify the frequency after a particular vaccination. The more data we accumulate, the more confident we are in the comparison. You may be able to confidently identify which vaccine (if any) is preferred in different categories of recipients (age, gender, etc.). “

