Health
A new vaccine clinic in London, Ontario.For young people with anxiety and diverse needs-London
The new COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at London Children’s Hospital is aimed at young people and adolescents with diverse needs and abilities.
The clinic, which opened earlier this month, operates by appointment on Tuesday night and provides vaccinations to all young people between the ages of 12 and 17.
Health officials say the purpose of the clinic is to provide additional support to young people who are suffering from anxiety and are afraid of needles, behavioral needs, or sensory needs.
“It’s natural for young people and adults to worry about needles,” said Julie Manning, director of the COVID-19 Vaccination Center at LHSC.
The clinic is a joint effort of the London Health Science Center (LHSC) Children’s Hospital and the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).
Trend story
Clinic staff work with young people and families to support their unique needs, give each patient extra time to be vaccinated, and be less irritating for people with sensory needs. Health officials say they have a private environment.
Youth and family members can request an advance reservation call from the vaccination team to assist in planning and ask for answers to their questions.
“Planning in advance gives young people more control and makes the experience as positive as possible,” says Manning.
All adolescents who will be 12 years old in 2021 are eligible to book their first dose.
To book your first or second vaccination at the Children’s Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, please visit: Health unit website Choose a children’s hospital clinic or call 226-289-3560 (Monday-Sunday 8 am-7:30pm).
