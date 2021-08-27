Half of the hospitalized Covid patients continue to have symptoms after a year, the Lancet study says

font size:

New Delhi: Almost half of those hospitalized with Covid are experiencing at least one persistent symptom by 12 months, Lancet Journal Friday.

Shortness of breath and pulmonary dysfunction lasted the longest — one in three experienced them, especially if they suffered from severe Covid, the study revealed.

NS study However, based on 1,276 patients from Wuhan, China, Covid’s “most of the symptoms” in hospitalized patients were found to resolve within 12 months. Studies have shown that hospitalized Covid survivors, regardless of age, gender, or pre-existing condition, were in poorer health than those who were not infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Most patients have made good recovery, but some patients, especially those who suffered serious illness during hospitalization, are in good health,” said Bin Khao, a researcher in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, China-Japan Friendship Hospital. The problem continued. ” In the statement.

“Our findings suggest that recovery for some patients may take more than a year, which should be taken into account when planning the provision of post-pandemic medical services.” He said.

Followed the methodology

The same team had previously reported findings in 1,733 Covid survivors who were hospitalized six months after infection.Or study We found that about three-quarters of patients had persistent health problems.

In a new study, 1,276 of those 1,733 were followed for an additional 12 months for a longer health assessment.

Participants in the study were discharged between January 7th and May 29th last year. They underwent a medical examination 6 and 12 months from the day they first experienced the symptoms.

The team found that many of the symptoms resolved over time, regardless of the severity of the initial infection. The proportion of patients experiencing at least one symptom after one year decreased from 68% at 6 months to 49% at 12 months.

Fatigue or weakness is the most commonly reported symptom, with about half of patients experiencing it in 6 months. This decreased to 1 in 5 patients a year later.

Almost one-third of patients reported experiencing shortness of breath in 12 months. This is higher than 30% who reported such symptoms in 6 months.

During the 6-month check, 353 study participants underwent chest CT scans. About half of them showed lung abnormalities on scans and were offered repeated scans at 12 months.

Of the 118 patients who completed the scan in 12 months, the proportion of patients with abnormalities decreased significantly in all groups, but remained high, especially in the most severe groups, according to the researchers.

Tracking vulnerabilities

Compared to men, women are 1.4 times more likely to report fatigue and weakness, twice more likely to report anxiety and depression, and almost 3 more likely to report lung dysfunction after 12 months. It was double.

People treated with corticosteroids during the acute phase of Covid’s illness are 1.5 times more likely to experience fatigue or weakness after 12 months than those who were not treated with corticosteroids during the illness. was.

Researchers said it would be important to follow up on findings in future studies to better understand why Covid’s symptoms persist in some people.

The authors emphasized that patient outcomes may not be applicable to other settings because their study focuses on a single hospital. In addition, the study included only a small number of patients admitted to the intensive care unit (94), and they added that findings on the most severely ill patients need to be interpreted with caution.

(Edited by Paramita Ghosh)

