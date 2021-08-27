Health
Half of the hospitalized Covid patients continue to have symptoms after a year, the Lancet study says
font size:
New Delhi: Almost half of those hospitalized with Covid are experiencing at least one persistent symptom by 12 months, Lancet Journal Friday.
Shortness of breath and pulmonary dysfunction lasted the longest — one in three experienced them, especially if they suffered from severe Covid, the study revealed.
NS study However, based on 1,276 patients from Wuhan, China, Covid’s “most of the symptoms” in hospitalized patients were found to resolve within 12 months. Studies have shown that hospitalized Covid survivors, regardless of age, gender, or pre-existing condition, were in poorer health than those who were not infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
“Most patients have made good recovery, but some patients, especially those who suffered serious illness during hospitalization, are in good health,” said Bin Khao, a researcher in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, China-Japan Friendship Hospital. The problem continued. ” In the statement.
“Our findings suggest that recovery for some patients may take more than a year, which should be taken into account when planning the provision of post-pandemic medical services.” He said.
Read again: AY.12 — A new sub-strain of delta variants in circulation in Israel and India
Followed the methodology
The same team had previously reported findings in 1,733 Covid survivors who were hospitalized six months after infection.Or study We found that about three-quarters of patients had persistent health problems.
In a new study, 1,276 of those 1,733 were followed for an additional 12 months for a longer health assessment.
Participants in the study were discharged between January 7th and May 29th last year. They underwent a medical examination 6 and 12 months from the day they first experienced the symptoms.
The team found that many of the symptoms resolved over time, regardless of the severity of the initial infection. The proportion of patients experiencing at least one symptom after one year decreased from 68% at 6 months to 49% at 12 months.
Fatigue or weakness is the most commonly reported symptom, with about half of patients experiencing it in 6 months. This decreased to 1 in 5 patients a year later.
Almost one-third of patients reported experiencing shortness of breath in 12 months. This is higher than 30% who reported such symptoms in 6 months.
During the 6-month check, 353 study participants underwent chest CT scans. About half of them showed lung abnormalities on scans and were offered repeated scans at 12 months.
Of the 118 patients who completed the scan in 12 months, the proportion of patients with abnormalities decreased significantly in all groups, but remained high, especially in the most severe groups, according to the researchers.
Tracking vulnerabilities
Compared to men, women are 1.4 times more likely to report fatigue and weakness, twice more likely to report anxiety and depression, and almost 3 more likely to report lung dysfunction after 12 months. It was double.
People treated with corticosteroids during the acute phase of Covid’s illness are 1.5 times more likely to experience fatigue or weakness after 12 months than those who were not treated with corticosteroids during the illness. was.
Researchers said it would be important to follow up on findings in future studies to better understand why Covid’s symptoms persist in some people.
The authors emphasized that patient outcomes may not be applicable to other settings because their study focuses on a single hospital. In addition, the study included only a small number of patients admitted to the intensive care unit (94), and they added that findings on the most severely ill patients need to be interpreted with caution.
(Edited by Paramita Ghosh)
Read again: How Indian teens became NASA’s “panelists” and almost overcame it
Subscribe to our channel at YouTube & telegram
Why news media is at stake and how to fix it
As India faces multiple crises, it needs more free, fair, hyphen-free and suspicious journalism.
However, the news media itself is at stake. There was a brutal furlough and a wage cut. The best of journalism is to shrink and succumb to the crude sight of prime time.
ThePrint has some of the best young reporters, columnists and editors working on it. To maintain this quality of journalism, smart and thoughtful people like you have to pay for it.Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here..
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/health/half-of-hospitalised-covid-patients-have-persisting-symptoms-after-a-year-lancet-study-says/722759/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos