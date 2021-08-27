Studies show that most respiratory viruses are levitating, so does the mask stay here? “Not so,” says UCSD experts

new A joint study by atmospheric chemists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego in La Jolla found that most respiratory viruses, not just the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, could spread through the air. I know it has sex.

“We live a poor air quality,” said Professor Kimberly Prather. National Science Foundation Center for the Effects of Aerosols on Environmental Chemistry..

“The mask clearly protects you from a wider range of respiratory viruses,” Praser said.

But when asked if this study suggests that masks should be a permanent fixture in people’s lives, she said “not.”

Praser said he hoped the survey would “raise awareness that poorly ventilated schools, or businesses, have been around for a very long time.” Improving indoor ventilation and air filtration not only reduces respiratory virus infections, she said, but also reduces indoor air pollution.

“Especially at school [come] I got sick to accept the children, “Plaser added. “When you had children in school, you spent the winter sick, and it doesn’t have to be. If we invest in school, it will enjoy health benefits for a long time. . ”

NS study, Published on Friday, August 27th Chemistry The magazine was headed by the director of the Aerosol Science Research Center and aerosol physical chemists Praser and Chia Wan. National Sun Yat-sen University In Taiwan. Airborne transmission has been found to be the major pathway for transmission of most respiratory diseases, not just COVID-19.

October, Placer and five other scientists I wrote a letter Instead of the broad belief to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus researchers that the most likely route of transmission is surface contact or contact with large droplets produced by coughing or sneezing, “protection from aerial infections”. I urged you to pay attention to.

On August 26, the San Diego Unified School District, which operates five public schools in La Jolla, sent parents an email updating next year’s mask policy to require masks both indoors and outdoors on campus.

The email stated that students could remove their masks outdoors during a “mask break.” “During these breaks, students must keep a distance of 6 feet from each other …. During physical education, athletics, performing arts programs, and when students are eating, in certain situations, at certain distances. You can remove the mask outdoors using the recommendations you have placed.

Praser, who has advised the district on pandemic-related safety protocols since last year, said the update was made as follows: [the highly contagious] The delta variant is being sent outdoors. “

According to Praser, a new study found that breathing aerosols formed by breathing, talking, singing, screaming, coughing, and sneezing exhaled air remained suspended in static air for more than 5 seconds and were moved and inhaled by infected individuals. It turns out that there is a possibility.

“This way [coronavirus] Creeping all over the world — it’s done quietly — [is] More than half of the spread comes from people who don’t even know they’re sick, “Praser said. “They just breathe and talk.”

In reference to the general belief that if people keep 6 feet, the pandemic slows down, Praser said: If it really just dropped water on the ground … it doesn’t explain it. “

“I was the one who explained it to the doctor. [Anthony] Fauci that [the virus] It goes far more than 6 feet, “Prather said. “This is a paradigm shift in this area.”

The research team investigated other viruses while investigating the spread of SARS-CoV-2.Review of some studies on superspreading events during a pandemic, Researchers have determined that aerosols are the most probable propagation path, rather than surface contact or contact with large droplets.

According to Praser, plexiglass barriers installed in many schools and businesses to prevent exposure to droplets and delay pandemics can trap aerosols and can actually interfere with ventilation.

“You want the air to flow freely through the room so that you can take in fresh air,” said Praser.

Praser said it is part of a recent forum to explain further protocols to keep children safer at school.It can be seen in gospeakupamerica.com/deltaschools.. ◆◆