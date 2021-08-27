Walk-in vaccination center for 12 to 15 seconds





Health Service Executive announced that the Walk-in Vaccination Center will be available for children aged 12 to 15 for the first time this weekend. In a statement, HSE stated that parents and guardians could receive a first or second dose of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine for children in a cohort of that age. Consent from a parent or legal guardian is required. People over the age of 12 can attend any vaccination clinic. A complete list of locations can be found on the HSE website. A second clinic will also be opened for those who are scheduled to receive a second dose of the vaccine. Damian McCarion, director of the National Vaccination Program, said HSE is anxious for parents to access vaccinations for their children as schools reopen. Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines are available at the clinic. The HSE said that at this time, people will be offered a second dose of the vaccine they have already received. It is said that people can go to any dose 2 walk-in clinic location as long as there is a vaccination deadline and evidence of the first dose. Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are required to bring an ID with their date of birth. Alternatively, parents of parents accompanying their appointment can verify their identity and age.

