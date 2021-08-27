COVID risks for the fully vaccinated: What we know and what we don’t about Delta

As the summer began, it seemed those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could largely return to life as normal.

But spread of the Delta variant has upended some of those reassurances, with new data indicating that the variant makes its more likely that fully vaccinated persons can get infected and transmit the virus at higher rates compared to the original strain of COVID-19.

Experts caution that there is still much we’re learning about the Delta variant. But below is a quick look at what we know and what we don’t know so far.

What we know: All three vaccines remain highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Last year, the primary goal set for the vaccines was to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID. Even with the Delta variant, that goal has been achieved.

Fully vaccinated people are 29 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the virus compared to those are unvaccinated, according to a study released by the federal Centers for Disease Control this week.

In the last 30 days, vaccinated individuals in Michigan have represented 28.1% of hospitalizations, and nearly 15.4% of COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That’s 6,151 out of 26,272 total cases, 198 out of 704 total hospitalizations, and 10 out of 65 deaths.

But it’s important to look at those numbers in context: Age remains the biggest risk factor for COVID hospitalization and death, and 82.5% of Michigan residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated. That means the people at biggest risk of death and hospitalization are also people most likely to be inoculated.

Here’s how that can impact the numbers, assuming a variant that can hospitalize 750 of 1,000,000 unvaccinated persons in a week (the current COVID hospitalization rate in Florida), and a vaccine that is 95% effective against hospitalization.

In a population of a million people where half are vaccinated, that means 375 of the 500,000 unvaccinated people are hospitalized with COVID and 19 of the 500,000 who are vaccinated. That’s a total of 394 hospitalizations — with 356 hospitalizations prevented by vaccination — and the vaccinated persons comprise 5% of the hospitalizations.

If 90% of the population is vaccinated, than 75 of the 100,000 unvaccinated people are hospitalized and 34 of the 900,000 who are vaccinated. That’s a total of 109 hospitalizations with 641 hospitalizations prevented by vaccines. Yet now almost half of the total hospitalizations are fully vaccinated persons.

The math shows the vaccines undeniably worked: Hospitalizations are way down, even as the number of fully vaccinated persons who are hospitalized increases, both in raw numbers and in percentage of total cases.

Bottom line: As vaccination rates rise, expect an increase in breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

What we know: Breakthrough cases are becoming more common.

With the original strain of the virus, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 90% to 95% effective in preventing symptomatic disease. That means for every 100 unvaccinated persons infected, there were only 5% to 10% of fully vaccinated persons who became ill with similar type of exposure.

That efficacy rate has dropped to 66% with as result of the Delta variant, the CDC said this week.

Still, the CDC estimates that unvaccinated people are almost five times more likely to contract symptomatic COVID compared to a fully vaccinated person.

Another reason for the rise in breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated persons is that it’s a growing population. At this point, 60% of the American population age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 71% are partially vaccinated.

What we know: If infected, fully vaccinated people tend to have a more mild case.

Experts offer this explanation of why the Delta variant leads to more breakthrough cases and how the vaccine ultimately results in a more mild case.

Delta is considerably more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19, and recent studies report that viral loads in the nose or throat of infected person with Delta are about 1,000 times higher than patients infected by previous variants.

The current COVID vaccines creates an antibody Immunoglobulin G (IgG) response that circulates in the blood. It does not produce a Immunoglobin A (IgA) antibody response that kills the virus in the nose and throat mucosa.

So when Delta enters the body, it can replicate in the nose and throat of a fully vaccinated person, which is why the CDC has reported that the viral loads are the same in a vaccinated and unvaccinated person.

But once the virus is detected by the body, the IgG antibody response can clear it out before the person gets very ill or ill at all.

Dr. Liam Sullivan, a Grand Rapids infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health, uses the analogy of a home invasion.

“The antibodies, unfortunately, are not at the doorstep. They’re in the bedroom, if you want to look at that way,” he said. “And so what happens is that the front door opens and the virus comes marching in, and the antibodies induced by the vaccine aren’t quite aware of the invasion at first but then suddenly say, ‘Hey, we have a home invader’ and attack the invader and stomp it out.”

That makes a big difference between in disease severity between someone who is vaccinated and someone who is not, he said.

“In a vaccinated person, the body already has the knowledge and the blueprint of how to go after the virus,” Sullivan said. “It takes about 24 hours or so for that response to really kick into high gear. But once it does, it will start clearing the virus very rapidly.

“Whereas, an unvaccinated person doesn’t have that blueprint,” he said. “They have no warning system at all. So when the virus invades them, there’s nothing to protect them and their immune system has to start from scratch to mount an effective response and that takes days.”

Very occasionally, fully vaccinated people become sick enough with COVID to require hospitalization, said Dr. Michael Zaroukian, a Lansing-area family physician who specialized in immunology.

“But then almost always, it’s because they have underlying disease or they’re severely immune-compromised,” he said.

What we know: Fully vaccinated people can infect others.

“What people need to need to consider is that if you are vaccinated and you get infected, there’s at least a brief period of time where potentially you could easily spread the virus to other people,” Sullivan said.

That would be the period where the high viral load is present in the nose and throat before the antibody response kicks in, he said. “But unlike an unvaccinated person, who is probably contagious for five to seven days, with a vaccinated person it’s probably more like one to two days.”

Since fully vaccinated people can become contagious without realizing it, the CDC is recommending that vaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor spaces — both to protect themselves and protect others.

“I think it’s prudent that when you’re in crowded indoor settings, you wear a mask right now to protect yourself and others,” especially as most Michigan communities are experiencing high transmission rates, Sullivan said.

What we know: Fully vaccinated people can develop long COVID.

One reason vaccinated persons may want to wear a mask to protect themselves: Although the vaccines greatly reduces the chance of developing severe COVID, even a mild infection can result in so-called “long COVID,” which are lingering symptoms that can last for months or indefinitely.

Up to 30% of unvaccinated COVID patients develop long-term symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches, brain fog and/or loss of taste and smell.

A recent study of breakthrough cases in Israel found that 19% still had lingering symptoms six weeks after the initial infection. However, researchers caution that the overall number of cases in the study was small, and much more research is needed around the issue of long COVID in vaccinated persons.

What we know: Vaccinated persons are much better off than a year ago and unvaccinated people are more vulnerable than ever.

Even with breakthrough cases, people who are fully vaccinated are much better off than they were at this time a year ago in regards to vulnerability to COVID, experts say.

The vaccines make it possible for fully inoculated persons to resume many of their normal activities without fear of becoming seriously ill from COVID.

Meanwhile, the highly contagious Delta variant means that unvaccinated persons are more even more likely to catch COVID now – particularly if they’re ignoring precautions such as masking, social distancing and avoiding crowded indoor public places.

“Last year, we were in a world where there was more isolation and more masking and social distancing,” Zaroukian said.

While fully vaccinated persons can put aside some of those precautions now, unvaccinated should not, he said.

What we don’t know: Is the Delta variant more deadly? Or just more contagious?

It remains unclear whether someone infected with the Delta variant is more likely to get severely ill.

While there most certainly has been a spike in hospitalizations in areas with high Delta transmission rates, that could be simply because the variant is much more contagious and so more people are getting sick, which results in more cases of serious illness.

However, two recent studies – one from Canada and one from Scotland – indicate people with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients infected with Alpha or the original virus strains. That makes sense to many experts, considering that Delta can generate a much higher viral load.

What we don’t know: Is the increase in breakthrough cases due to waning effectiveness of the vaccine?

The spread of new and much more contagious variants such as Alpha and Delta greatly complicate measuring the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines over time.

In short, are there more breakthrough cases now because the vaccine effectiveness is waning over time? Or because the vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant?

A recent U.K. study to tease out this issue by looking comparing infection rates in fully vaccinated people based on when they got their shots. The study found that breakthroughs did increase slightly as more time passed after people got their shots.

But other researchers say that other factors could be at play, such as the fact that people’s behaviors have changed since spring and transmission rates have increased in many communities.

In the CDC study released this week, researchers said they were trying to figuring out if Delta or waning vaccine effectiveness was causing more breakthrough cases.

“Our conclusion is that we can’t really tell,’ said Ashley Fowlkes, a CDC epidemiologist and the study’s lead author told the New York Times.

What we don’t know: How much will booster shots help?

There is broad agreement among experts that people with compromised immune systems can benefit from a booster shot. That’s a group that traditionally has trouble generating a strong antibody response to any vaccine, and there’s evidence that a third COVID shot for that group is beneficial.

More controversial is whether others need a booster shot. The third shots do increase antibody response, although it’s still unclear how much additional protection that provides.

For now, countries such as the United States are taking a better-safe-than-sorry approach, and booster shots will be available starting next month for people who received their second mRNA vaccine more than eight months ago.

What we don’t know: How long is a fully vaccinated person contagious, if infected?

“That’s a big question right now is: How long does the vaccine person remained contagious” if infected, Sullivan said. “I don’t think we know the answer to that question quite yet. And hopefully we’ll get a better answer to that soon.

“I do think that most experts think it is probably much shorter than what unvaccinated people. It’s probably in a period for about 24 to 48 hours. But honestly I don’t know the answer to that question.”

At this point, how should fully vaccinated people live their lives?

This is not so much an unknown as much of a matter of personal risk assessment, experts say.

The vaccines offer substantial protection against COVID-19. Fully vaccinated people are less likely to get infected and much, much less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus. Being vaccinated is, easily, the best possible protection these days against COVID-19 outside of living in complete isolation.

But the vaccines are not perfect. Getting infected is still a possibility, especially in communities with high transmission rates – which is most areas of Michigan and the country right now.

That means each vaccinated person needs to consider several questions. What’s their individual vulnerability to develop severe COVID based on their age and pre-existing health conditions? What’s the vulnerability of other people in their household or others around them? How worried are they about catching even a mild case of COVID?

At this point, the risk of COVID is comparable to getting into a car. It’s not risk-free, but they are definitely manageable and can be reduced through common sense. In the same way it’s riskier to drive car on icy roads or during rush hour, it’s riskier to be out and about right now in crowded indoor public spaces without a mask.

For those who want to reduce their risks, outdoors in safer than indoors; hanging with vaccinated people is safer than unvaccinated folks; wearing a mask provides an extra layer of protection.

“I 100% support using masks in school because kids under 12 can’t be vaccinated right now,” Sullivan said. “I’m all for using masks in any business that wants to do it, and for wearing them in crowded indoor spaces to minimize the spread of the virus, just because we continue to have so many unvaccinated people in the society right now.

“At the same time, I know there’s the balance where we got to try to learn how to live with the virus,” Sullivan said. “And as a vaccinated person, you need to to sort of figure out for yourself what that means. Try to inform yourself the best you can about the level of risk you’re willing to accept, and that’s obviously going to be a little different for each person.”

