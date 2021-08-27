Inside the COVID unit in a Florida hospital: “Don’t let me die”

Tallahassee, Florida-inside the COVID-19 unit of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare A thin curtain separates life and death..

The curtain divides all the rooms into two. On the one hand, when nurses gather at the bedside, men are out of breath every 20 seconds. They hold hands, hug each other and comfort the man as much as possible.

Emily Brown, a registered nurse at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, said, “You (nurse) are combing your hair and playing music because you know your family isn’t there at the time.” I have. “We are praying. We are holding their hands.”

One nurse uses a rag to wipe his eyes.

From the other side of the curtain, another man asks for a glass of water. The nurse laughs. She says, “I think we can get it for you.”

He does not know that his roommate was given morphine to provide comfort in the last moment.

Soaring red level

TMH has three levels of COVID-19 patients who are cared for in different areas of the hospital.

Patients with green levels are the least severe and should return home soon. Patients with yellow levels have moderate cases and usually require some form of oxygen. Red levels are for patients who are most likely to be on ventilator and are considered patients in the intensive care unit.

The red level is almost always the place where people die.

And people are dying.. every day. Faster than ever.

At least two people have been infected with the virus at TMH this week. So far, more than 60 people have died in August.

Florida is one of eight states that has already surpassed previous records of COVID-19 hospitalization. The state has some of the highest and lowest immunization rates in the country.

“It’s like a broken lock”:Florida summer COVID waves gasp Jacksonville

This week, Tallahassee experienced the largest surge in cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 125 patients were admitted to TMH when Tallahassee Democrat, part of the USA TODAY network, was admitted to the ward. Of those patients, 107 were unvaccinated and two were children.

There were 43 patients considered severe by the ICU, 39 of whom were unvaccinated.