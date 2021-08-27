North Dakota reports four people died in COVID-19 as hospitals are tackling staff shortages

Last month, active infections increased more than six-fold, Hospital managers are worried that understaffed facilities will struggle To keep up with the next few weeks. Coronavirus-related deaths are also on the rise, with the state reporting four on Friday, August 27.

State-wide case rate



A new case reported on Friday, August. 27: 289

289 Currently infected (number *: 2,043

2,043 Daily positive rate: 6.2%

6.2% Total number of known cases throughout the pandemic: 116,305

116,305 Total recovered through the pandemic: 112,702

* The Ministry of Health often corrects the number of active cases after it is first reported.

Active cases in North Dakota increased by 62 from the previous day.

Cass County, including Fargo, leads the state with 413 known active cases. Burleigh County, including Bismarck, reports 356 active cases, and Ward County, including Minot, has 218 active infections. Stark County, home of Dickinson, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita than any other county in the state.

Infection rates remain low in facilities where most residents and many staff are fully vaccinated, but cases are increasing in nursing homes as well. As of Friday, 13 residents and 59 staff are considered active cases.

The state’s average 14-day positive rate for COVID-19 cases was 6.3%, the highest since mid-December.

Hospitalization, death

Hospitalization was more stable than the day before, but more than doubled last month. The revised number of hospitalizations from the department indicates that 83 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Sunday — the highest since January.

With a peak of 332 hospitalizations in November, medical centers are nearing their limits, but hospital managers are seeing more non-coronavirus patients than last fall, with more serious staff shortages. It states. The state reported 18 COVID-19 deaths this month, four of which were reported on Friday. In the last two days, three people have died in Burleigh County and two in Ward County, but the department has not disclosed any other details regarding the deaths.

Healthcare professionals expect high vaccination rates to mean among older North Dakota people Reduction of deaths and hospitalizations More than the state saw last year. However, medical professionals say staffing concerns can hinder the hospital’s ability to cope with another significant surge in cases.

According to the state database, 21 intensive care units and 215 regular hospital beds were available throughout the state on Thursday.

Fargo’s three medical centers (Sanford, Essentia, and VA Hospital) had seven available ICU beds and nine hospital beds as of Thursday. The database also showed that there were no cots available at Fargo Hospital.

The two hospitals in Bismarck had one open ICU bed and one inpatient bed, while the Grand Forks Altor Hospital did not have an open ICU bed and 14 inpatient beds. Bed capacity numbers only reveal capacity at a given point in time, and hospitals may actually have more or fewer beds open than they reported to the Ministry of Health in an emergency. Response manager Tim Widrich said.

vaccination

First dose given *: 343,499 (51.9% of the population over 12 years old)

Complete vaccination rate *: 317,035 (47.9% of the population over 12 years old)

* These numbers are State Vaccine Dashboard,However Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIncluding vaccinations carried out on the federal site, has reported slightly higher vaccination rates.

Some holdouts appear to be seeking jabs after vaccination rates have stagnated for more than three months. Approximately 2% of eligible residents received at least the first dose this month, and residents between the ages of 12 and 18 were shot at a higher rate than any other age group as school returned to the session. I am.

According to the CDC, North Dakota remains in the bottom 10 states in terms of vaccination coverage.

The Department of Health encourages residents over the age of 12 to be vaccinated and seek information. www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator..

