Deadly EEE virus detected in two counties in Michigan





Eastern equine encephalitis, a mosquito-borne virus that kills one in three people affected, has been detected in Barry and Livingston counties, according to state health officials. The virus was found in a mosquito pool in Barry County and an infected horse in Livingston County. “These discoveries are EEE virus Is here in Michigan and warns that residents can also be infected with mosquitoes, “said Dr. Johnny Cardun, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director of Health for the state. “Michigan residents take precautions to prevent mosquito bites, as EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States and the case fatality rate of sick people is 33%. You are required to do. “ The virus, also known as Triple E, does not spread from person to person, but only by being bitten by an infected mosquito. It leaves many of those who survive with physical and mental disabilities. So far this year, there have been no confirmed human cases in Michigan. But in 2020, four people signed up for EEE across the state and two died. more:A small mosquito bite has deprived Michigan’s teenage Savanade Heart of his ability to speak and walk. more:EEE teenage Savanah DeHart in western Michigan recovers slowly And 2019 was a record year for the virus, with EEE infecting 38 people in the United States. This is more than the previous year since it was tracked by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Michigan alone in 2019, six people died and four others were hospitalized. Signs of EEE infection include sudden fever, chills, and pain in the body and joints, which can progress to severe encephalitis, causing headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. more:Michigan Floods, Weather Causes Large Mosquitoes and Tick Problems more:The wife of Michigan’s first EEE incident in 2020 tells the story of his “miracle comeback.” Children under the age of 15 and people over the age of 50 are at greatest risk of developing a serious illness caused by the EEE virus. Humans do not have an EEE vaccine and no cure or cure. Doctors can only provide treatments that help patients breathe, drink water and nutrients, and prevent other infections. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor. Permanent brain damage, coma, and death can also occur in some cases. To avoid EEE, health authorities suggest following these steps: Use insect repellents containing DEET or other US Environmental Protection Agency approved products on exposed skin and clothing according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long trousers outdoors.

Apply an insect repellent to your clothing to prevent bites.

Keep windows and doors screened to keep mosquitoes out.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the house, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires, or similar locations where mosquitoes can spawn.

Use the net or fan in the outdoor dining area. This is the first year that the state laboratory has tested mosquitoes for viruses collected by local health departments and academic partners. The virus can be deadly to humans, but it kills 90% of sick horses. “For horses, EEE is a serious but preventable disease,” state veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said in a statement. “A pool of positive mosquitoes helps identify areas at risk. Horse owners need to work with their veterinarians to plan for the protection of their animals.” To protect the horse, the owner can take the following steps: Talk to your veterinarian about vaccination of horses against EEE.

During peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn, place horses in the barn under the fans (because mosquitoes are not powerful leaflets).

Use insect repellent on animals.

Eliminate standing water.

Contact your veterinarian if the horse shows signs of illness. You may have a mild fever and tripping, and you may have trouble standing down. Contact Kristen Shamus: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ kristenshamus. Subscribe to Free Press.

