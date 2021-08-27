How One Unvaccinated Marin County Teacher Initiated Delta Variant Outbreak: CDC Study

Marin County, CA (KRON) — On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study on how unvaccinated teachers initiated the development of the COVID-19 delta mutation in primary schools in Marin County.

NS Report findings Ultimately, we will explain why it is important for school staff to be vaccinated with COVID-19 because of their close indoor contact with children who are not currently vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pfizer vaccine is the only one Approved for a 12 year old child And older, and it has also been recently Fully approved by the US FDA.

The elementary school has 205 students from kindergarten to the second grade of junior high school and has 24 staff. The CDC reports that all school staff except the original COVID-19 patient and one other teacher have been fully vaccinated.

Safety measure

Despite safety measures such as desks 6 feet away and face masks worn, teachers gave 12 of the 22 students tested the COVID-19 Delta variant. I found that I sent it.

“At school, teachers and students had to wear masks indoors. Interviews with parents of infected students showed that students adhered to masking and distance guidelines in line with CDC recommendations (3). It was suggested that it was high in class, “the report said.

But – the teacher was reported to have read aloud to the class from time to time while removing the mask.

The incidence rate in the two rows closest to the teacher’s desk was 80% (8/10).

The CDC found 21% of the back row 3 rows (3 out of 14 rows).

This is a map of the classroom where the outbreak began, which the CDC included in the report.

The blue shaded squares indicate students who were positive on the teacher, top, and all tests and also showed symptoms.

The blue squares indicate students who tested positive but were asymptomatic.

Timeline

Unvaccinated teachers first showed symptoms on May 19. They reported feeling stuffy nose and malaise and attributed this to allergies. The teacher worked from May 17th to 21st and began to show symptoms of cough, subjective fever and headache.

At this point, the teacher had a COVID-19 test on May 21 and reported to the school on May 23 that the test returned positive. The teacher then self-isolated until May 30 and recovered completely.

The CDC reports that students began to show symptoms on May 22nd. Twenty-two of the 24 students were tested between May 23 and 26, and 12 returned with positive results.

Occurrence outside the classroom

However, the COVID-19 Delta variant was not separated into a single classroom. Another classroom with students aged 3 years older than the original classroom began to show symptoms on May 22nd. The two classrooms were separated by a large outdoor courtyard.

There were 18 students in this classroom, 14 of whom took the test. From there, six students received positive test results.

Health officials also hosted a test event shortly after the classroom results, during which time 231 people were tested for COVID-19. This included 194 out of 205 students, 21 out of 24 staff and teachers, and 16 parents and student siblings.

The laboratory scrutinized the collected specimens containing the detectable virus. First, they confirmed that they were all delta variants.

Later, they found that there were no genetic differences in the 11 sequences. Here’s who they came from:

Six of these indistinguishable sequences were from students in the original classroom

Four of them were from students of another grade

One was from a brother of a student in the original classroom.

According to the CDC, this suggests that two different grade levels of infection were likely part of the same outbreak.

“The epidemiological link between the two grades remains unclear, but is believed to be a school interaction,” the report said.

The CDC also believes that the outbreak has infected a total of four siblings in different students in the original classroom and a total of three parents in different students in the original classroom.

According to the CDC, community infections appear to be lower than previously investigated outbreaks and may be due to high levels of community vaccination.

They did not identify any location other than within Marin County. But back in June, KRON4 reported on an outbreak in Novat’s school.

What now?

The CDC is for all qualified people, especially Stay in close contact with unqualified students. They also show symptoms, undergo regular inspections, and are advised to stay home if wearing a face mask inside.