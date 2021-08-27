Montgomery County confirms first case of human West Nile virus this year





After officials in District 3 of Montgomery County confirmed an increase in West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples earlier this month, the Montgomery County Public Health District was the first possible human West Nile virus in the county this year on Thursday night. I announced a case of.

According to information from MCPHD, the porter woman in her 60s is stable and is being treated at a local hospital. In 2020, there were a total of 5 cases of human West Nile virus.

This year, the District 3 mosquito control team collected more than 400 samples, including a total of 27,000 mosquitoes, and tested them for mosquito-borne diseases, the agency reported. The team tests many of these samples in-house and sends the rest to the Texas Department of Health Services. As of August 1, 47 samples have been tested positive for West Nile virus in Montgomery County. “Anyone who can do that must wear some kind of insect repellent when going out,” said Justin Forsec, director of mosquito control in District 3 in the previous story. .. “This is the most effective safeguard available, as long as you follow the instructions on the label.” When looking for an effective repellent, choose an EPA-registered product at a concentration suitable for the length of time you spend outdoors. Other recommendations include wearing long, light and loose clothing. Avoid outdoor activities when the disease-carrying mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. Eliminate the water that collects in and around the house. According to MCPHD, West Nile virus can cause serious illness and is commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. People usually develop symptoms 3 to 14 days after being bitten. According to the CDC, about 80% of infected people show no symptoms at all. Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body pain, nausea, vomiting, and in some cases swollen lymph nodes and skin rashes on the chest, stomach, and back. These symptoms can last for weeks. Serious symptoms that account for less than 1% of infected people include high fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. These symptoms can last for weeks and the neurological effects can be permanent. If you develop severe West Nile virus symptoms, such as severe headaches or confusion, you should see a doctor immediately. However, most mild illnesses improve spontaneously. [email protected]

