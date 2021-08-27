St. Vincent, Mercy Health Closes to Mandatory Employee Immunization Policy Decisions

Cleveland, Ohio — St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and Mercy Health could become the next northeastern Ohio hospital that requires employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

These hospitals will participate MetroHealth system, Summa Health, Akron Children’s and Lewis Stokes VA Medical Center on the list of regional hospitals that have announced compulsory vaccination policies.

Cleveland Clinic and university hospitals have not required employees to be immunized with COVID-19, and leaders say they are upset by such demands and are concerned about the possibility of losing workers. According to the American Hospital Association, about 2,200 hospitals nationwide have announced some form of compulsory vaccination policy.

St. Vincent is in the final stages of developing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy, the hospital said in a statement Thursday. “We look forward to sharing policies with caregivers in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

“We are currently discussing this important issue,” said Mercy Health, which operates two hospitals in Lorain County.

“We are consistently reviewing local, state, and national guidelines for requiring employees to be vaccinated,” said Mercy Health. “The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority to value our community.

Mercy Health Includes Mercy Health Allen Hospital in Oberlin and Mercy Health Lorain Hospital in Lorain.

At St. Vincent, the safety of caregivers, patients and communities drives decisions. Mask wearing, hand washing, social distance, and visitor restrictions continue to be enforced throughout the medical center, and caregivers are strongly encouraged to vaccinate.

In a statement, St. Vincent said, “A team of leadership, infection control, medical staff, nursing and pharmacies has met and worked to develop standards in the best interests of caregivers, patients and communities. “.

St. Vincent’s current immunization policy for other vaccines Allow medical and religious exemptions. According to the statement, failure to comply will result in disciplinary action, but not dismissal.

Southwest General Health Center Middleburg Heights has not announced a vaccine obligation.

“For the safety of patients and others, staff must use personal protective equipment depending on the environment in which they work, regardless of vaccination status,” Southwest General said in a statement. Stated.

Clinic and UH CEOs will speak at the Virtual City Club Forum on Thursday, and vaccination obligations could lead to staff cuts if employees choose to retire or be fired instead of being vaccinated. Said that he was considering.

Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO and President of the clinic, warned that hospitals are already understaffed and the loss of health care workers during a public health crisis could jeopardize the clinic’s ability to provide care. .. “This is something that everyone comes to mind,” said Mihaljevic.

At UH, those who refuse vaccination may be required to undergo a COVID-19 test at least once a week. “These are what we see,” said Dr. Cliff Megerian, CEO of UH.

Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center When Western Reserve Hospital Did not immediately respond to the request for information. There are 11 Crystal Clinics in northeastern Ohio. There are 14 Western Reserves in and around Akron and Kent.

Hospitals requiring employees to be vaccinated cited patient safety as a reason for their move, Recent research According to a Cambridge University study, most patients infected with COVID-19 during hospitalization were transmitted by other patients rather than health care workers.

Researchers examined data from March to June 2020 and identified five wards at hospitals near Cambridge. In this ward, multiple patients and health care workers quickly tested positive for COVID-19. The study used a new statistical method that combined viral genome sequence data with information about the location of individuals in the hospital.

The study found that patients infected in hospitals were mostly infected with other patients, not hospital staff. Of the 22 patients infected in the hospital, 20 were the result of the virus spreading from one patient to another.

The findings suggest that caregiver-worn masks are effective in preventing staff from transmitting the virus to patients.

This study was recently published in the journal eLife.

