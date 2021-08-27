Health
All 62 counties in New York need to wear masks indoors due to the high / substantial Covid spread: CDC
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, residents of all 62 counties in New York State must wear masks indoors, even if they are vaccinated.
CDC is “substantial” (orange area map Above) and “high” (red) transmission COVID-19 Include Clinton County, the last county to have a “moderate” spread on Friday. Areas with at least 50 new cases (or 8-9.9% positive rate) per 100,000 in the last 7 days are considered “substantial” spreads and at least 100 cases (or) per 100,000. Regional rates with at least 10% positive rate)) The last 7 days are considered “high” spreads.
It is advisable to use masks indoors in all counties where Covid spread is “substantial” or “high”, regardless of vaccination status.
More than 92% of counties across the United States have “high” Covid spreads. This is primarily due to the more contagious Delta variant, which accounts for the majority of Covid cases in New York State and across the country. In New York, no county had a “high” or “substantial” spread five weeks ago. Currently, there are “high” spreads in over 50 counties. Onondaga County..
Most new infections in the United States continue to occur among unvaccinated people who are more likely to see more severe symptoms, hospitalizations or deaths than fully vaccinated people.
The CDC previously stated that fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks in most situations in May, when delta variants account for less than 1% of Covid cases in the United States. A variant also known as .1.617.2 More than twice as contagious as previous variants And now it accounts for the majority of Covid cases in New York State and across the country.
Governor Kathy Hokul said Masks are required at all schools in New York This fall, regardless of vaccination status. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, and many children under the age of 18 are not vaccinated.
The CDC recommendations for unvaccinated people are the same nationwide. Continue to wear the mask in public until you are vaccinated. We also recommend using masks for anyone in a crowded indoor environment, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters, etc.
As of Friday afternoon (based on the latest CDC data available from August 20-26), the following counties in New York have seen “high” or “substantial” Covid spreads: increase.
Hycovid infection:
- Albany County
- Bronx County
- Broome County
- Cattaraugus County
- Cayuga County
- Chautauqua County
- Chemung County
- Chenango County
- Columbia county
- Cortland County
- Delaware County
- Dutchess County
- Erie County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Genesee County
- Green County
- Hamilton County
- Herkimer County
- Jefferson County
- Kings County (Brooklyn)
- Livingston County
- Madison County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Nassau County
- New York County (Manhattan)
- Oneida County
- Onondaga County
- Ontario County
- Orange county
- Orleans County
- Oswego County
- Otsego County
- Patnam County
- Queens county
- Rensselaer County
- Richmond County (Staten Island)
- Rockland county
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- Schoharie County
- Schuyler County
- Seneca County
- St. Lawrence County
- Steuben County
- Suffolk County
- Sullivan County
- Tompkins County
- Ulster County
- Warren County
- Wayne County
- Westchester County
Substantial Covid infection:
- Alliganey County
- Clinton County
- Essex County
- Lewis County
- Niagara County
- Tioga County
- Washington County
- Wyoming County
- Yates County
If you don’t see the graph on your device click here..
