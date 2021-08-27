Health
Does innate immunity protect you from COVID more than vaccines?
Salt Lake City (ABC4) – Due to the nationwide increase in cases of COVID-19, innate immunity to the virus, partly due to delta variants, protects them after they have already been tested positive. I’m wondering if it’s enough. Health officials say innate immunity is a “good thing,” but they continue to encourage everyone to be vaccinated. A Utah doctor explains why.
On Friday, Dr. Brandon Webb, an infectious disease doctor at Intermountain Healthcare, said on the hospital system ICU has reached 100% capacity.. NS The same applies to other healthcare systems In the state of the University of Utah. Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Utah and hospitals across the country, doctors continue to recommend vaccination to everyone if they have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some patients asked about innate immunity to the virus and whether it protects them better than vaccines. Dr. Webb says innate immunity is “good” but “not a good strategy”.
“The reason is that innate immunity varies greatly from person to person depending on age, health, and the health of the immune system,” he explains. “It also depends a lot on how long it lasts, depending on those similar conditions. People who have had innate immunity for more than a year may have weakened immunity.”
Dr. Webb goes on to say that immunity to the coronavirus generally lasts about once during the cold and flu season. In addition, he says, you may have natural immunity to one variant, but that doesn’t mean it works against another.
“The point of innate immunity is that it provides some protection. It’s not bad at all,” he explains. “But when it comes to public health policy, it’s so different that it’s very difficult to apply.”
According to Dr. Webb, a person who is fully vaccinated and has innate immunity may benefit more than a person who does not have innate immunity. He outlines the benefits of those who have been vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19, and these individuals may have stronger, longer lasting, and broader immunity to various mutants. It says it is expensive.
A recent study in Israel found that people who were once infected with COVID-19 were less likely to be infected with the delta type than those who were vaccinated. Science Magazine Report.. They also found that they were less likely to have symptoms or be hospitalized. However, as Dr. Webb explains, people who had COVID-19 and then vaccinated with COVID-19 were more likely to receive COVID-19 than those who had the virus and were not vaccinated. More highly protected against receiving again.
In Utah, unvaccinated people have been tested 5 times more likely to die from COVID-19, 6.2 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, and positive for COVID in the last 28 days. The risk is 4.9 times higher. 19 more than vaccinated According to the Utah Department of Health..
..
