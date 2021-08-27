Health
Upper respiratory tract in children prepared to fight COVID-19 infection
August 27, 2021-Epithelial and immune cells in the upper respiratory tract of children are pre-activated and prepared to detect COVID-19 infection. This may contribute to a stronger initial immune response to COVID infection than adults. I will propose.
Findings may help explain why children are at low risk of developing or getting a severe COVID-19 infection SARS-CoV-2, New coronavirusIn the first place, researchers say.
Research Published online August 18 Nature biotechnology
Children appear to be able to control SARS-CoV-2 infection more than adults, but so far the exact molecular mechanism of this has been unknown.
A team of German researchers found nasal swab samples from 24 children and 21 adults who were positive for SARS-CoV-2, and 18 children and 23 adults who were negative for SARS. I did a detailed analysis of. -CoV-2.
“I wanted to understand why virus protection seems to work much better in children than in adults,” explains Dr. Irina Lehmann, Head of the Molecular Epidemiology Unit at the Berlin Institute of Health Charite – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. .. news release..
Single cell sequencing showed that children had high baseline levels of specific RNA-sensing receptors associated with SARS-CoV-2 detection, such as MDA5 and RIG-I, in nasal epithelial and immune cells. rice field.
This differential expression resulted in a stronger initial immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection in children than in adults.
Children were also more likely than adults to possess a clear immune cell subpopulation, including: KLRC1 + Cytotoxic T cells involved in the fight against infection, and memory CD8 + T cells associated with long-term development Immunity..
“Clear evidence”
This study provides “clear evidence” that children’s upper respiratory tract immune cells are “prepared for virus sensing and have a stronger early congenital antiviral response to SARS-CoV-2 infection than adults.” Researchers say they are doing it.
They say that primed viral sensing and a pre-activated innate immune response in children lead to efficient early production of interferon (IFN) in the infected respiratory tract, perhaps mediating a substantial antiviral effect. increase.
Ultimately, this can lead to reduced viral replication and accelerated clearance in children. In fact, some studies have already shown that children eliminate the virus faster than adults, consistent with the notion of stopping viral replication early, the researchers say.
Emphasis on this research Medscape Medical News“Interesting studies highlight potential congenital differences,” said Dr. John Welly, who heads the Institute of Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania. Immunity And perhaps the geographical immunity of the upper respiratory tract of children and adults. “
“We know that there are differences in innate immunity throughout our lives, but we know exactly how these differences relate to each other. Virus infection It remains unclear, “said Wheely, who was not involved in the study.
“Of course, children often have more respiratory infections than adults (but) either because of exposure (ie, day care, school, etc.) or because of susceptibility (lack of accumulated immunity over longer years of exposure). It’s unclear if this is the case, “Werry said.
“These data reveal that the type of innate immune response in the upper respiratory tract may help suppress SARS-CoV-2, and (possibly partially) children usually suffer from mild COVID-19 disease. It can help explain why, “he said.
