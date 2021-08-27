Upper respiratory tract in children prepared to fight COVID-19 infection

August 27, 2021-Epithelial and immune cells in the upper respiratory tract of children are pre-activated and prepared to detect COVID-19 infection. This may contribute to a stronger initial immune response to COVID infection than adults. I will propose.

Findings may help explain why children are at low risk of developing or getting a severe COVID-19 infection SARS-CoV-2, New coronavirusIn the first place, researchers say.

Research Published online August 18 Nature biotechnology

Children appear to be able to control SARS-CoV-2 infection more than adults, but so far the exact molecular mechanism of this has been unknown.

A team of German researchers found nasal swab samples from 24 children and 21 adults who were positive for SARS-CoV-2, and 18 children and 23 adults who were negative for SARS. I did a detailed analysis of. -CoV-2.

“I wanted to understand why virus protection seems to work much better in children than in adults,” explains Dr. Irina Lehmann, Head of the Molecular Epidemiology Unit at the Berlin Institute of Health Charite – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. .. news release..

Single cell sequencing showed that children had high baseline levels of specific RNA-sensing receptors associated with SARS-CoV-2 detection, such as MDA5 and RIG-I, in nasal epithelial and immune cells. rice field.

This differential expression resulted in a stronger initial immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection in children than in adults.

Children were also more likely than adults to possess a clear immune cell subpopulation, including: KLRC1 + Cytotoxic T cells involved in the fight against infection, and memory CD8 + T cells associated with long-term development Immunity..