100% capacity Utah hospital intensive care unit, doctor warns

The region’s largest Intermountain Healthcare system-wide hospital intensive care unit has 100% capacity, Utahns must wear a mask Doctors advised Friday that they are taking other precautions against COVID-19, whether or not they have been vaccinated against the virus.

Also, unlike last winter’s coronavirus surge, the pandemic struck many medical professionals, leaving the hospital with no staff needed to expand capacity, said Brandon Webb, a doctor of Intermountain Healthcare infections. He told reporters at a virtual press conference. ..

His comments came shortly before the Utah Department of Health reported 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, including 250 school-age children, and eight additional deaths from the virus. The 7-day rolling average of positive tests in Utah is currently 1,176 seconds per day.

“We really sympathize with all the caregivers who are experiencing a lot of fatigue and burnout. I think many of our medical professionals are fed up with being heroes. They are just tired, “Webb said, urging him to let him know that he was grateful to Utan. “It’s important. It makes a lot of sense to us.”

He quit his job and left a Utah hospital because nurses, respiratory therapists, etc. were so “seriously affected” that “the rest of the country COVID-19 cases continue to increaseDriven by a highly contagious delta variant.

“That’s the reality,” Webb said. “We may have physical space, but no personnel.”

He said Intermountain Healthcare is dealing with the Flood by moving patients between facilities as needed. Intensive care units in hospitals are usually considered to be about 80% full to ensure that an emergency can be dealt with.

Currently, according to Webb, not only are hospitals increasing the number of cases of COVID-19, including children, but also the number of cases of trauma as Utah returns to travel and other activities this summer. Still, doctors said Intermountain Healthcare does not expect patients to need to be kept away.

He is not only highly infectious, but also likely to be more toxic than early strains of the virus, as more children and young adults are ill enough to require hospital treatment. Blame the mutant. Many also have other health concerns, such as obesity and high blood pressure, according to Webb.

Because people are exposed to more COVID-19 when they come into contact with people infected with the delta variant of the virus. Add another protective layer In addition to vaccines, doctors said it was more important than ever.

This means that even fully vaccinated people should wear masks, stay socially distant and avoid meetings. In other words, more than 2 weeks have passed since the last dose. Breakthrough case COVID-19 is also rising,

“These two layers combined together have the power to thwart COVID. According to Webb, it’s enough to bring the numbers back to their original positions before the latest surge begins earlier this summer. The only question is whether it can be done effectively.

The proportion of fully vaccinated breakthrough cases is expected to increase as it correlates with the overall vaccination rate. People who have experienced breakthrough cases tend to have fewer and less symptoms and are less likely to be hospitalized or die of the virus, he said.

“While breakthrough infection rates can be a bit disappointing, we still find that vaccination is both prophylactic and protects against severe infections and outcomes. I think it’s very encouraging, “said Webb.

Still, Utahns need to “know that the vaccine itself does not create a force field around you”, instead strengthening the body’s immune response to infection.

“It doesn’t create a barrier to exposure to the virus itself. It simply means that when you’re exposed, your body is better prepared to deal with it.” Webb said.

Why do I get the COVID-19 vaccine when I’m already infected with COVID? Dr. Webb describes the strong immune response seen in people infected with COVID and vaccinated. Dr. Webb @Intermountain.. pic.twitter.com/51Jv7e29mE — Utah COVID-19 Response (@UtahCoronavirus) August 26, 2021

The 1,286 new Utah cases reported on Friday include 110 cases aged 5 to 10 years. 62 cases between the ages of 11 and 13. 78 cases between the ages of 14 and 18. The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 12, with a total of approximately 3.2 million doses in the state, an increase of 7,881 per day.

Utine, which has not been vaccinated with COVID-19 since February 1, has a 4.9-fold risk of virus-positive testing, a 5.6-fold risk of hospitalization, and a 6.1-fold risk of death, according to the State Department of Health. I’m calculating. Those who are vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, more than 3.1 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus, an increase of 8,953 per day. A total of more than 5.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since Thursday, including 15,634.

The 7-day rolling average of test positives is 10.8% if all results are included and 15.4% if multiple individual tests are excluded.

Currently, 467 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, and the total number of hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began has reached more than 20,000. The eight additional deaths reported on Friday resulted in 2,623 deaths from the virus in Utah. they are: