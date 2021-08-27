Adolescents see a slight but largest increase in COVID-19 vaccination in the last 3 weeks

Peter Soltis, 13, had no high reason to agree to the COVID-19 vaccine.

He just wants to be free to do what he wants.

“There are all the restrictions you have, such as you can’t do this, or you can’t do without it. I just want to have it so that I can do what I want to do without it.”

Peter, a cross-country runner in the eighth grade at Jackson’s Lumen Christian Catholic School, received his second vaccination at the Jackson County Health Department this week. There, about 5-10 people a day seek a free COVID-19 vaccine at an open clinic. 4 days a week. My mother, Patty Soltis, who was vaccinated a few months ago, accompanied me. She wanted his immune status to not require him to be quarantined in case of exposure.

Over the past three weeks, residents of Peter’s age group, ages 12-15, have shown a slight but largest increase in vaccination in Michigan. The total number of children who received at least one shot increased by 8%. According to the latest state figures, vaccinations for teens aged 16-19 have increased by 4%. In all other age groups, the number was less than 2.7%. Vaccination rates are slowly increasing because older people are already highly vaccinated.

Gillian Conrad, communications manager at the Beliën County Health Department in southwestern Michigan, hopes last week that parents are thinking of returning to school to protect their children. There she said authorities saw an increase in vaccinations among groups aged 12-19.

“Our efforts are continuing. They have absolutely slowed down from where we were in the spring. Everyone has slowed down. But it’s a slow and steady drum beat in our community. “She said.

“So we will continue to provide those first and second doses to everyone who needs them and everyone who needs them. It won’t stop.”

Overall, the number of people who received their first shots in Michigan last week decreased by almost 9% compared to the previous week, when the number decreased by 12%. (This week’s tally is not yet complete.) From mid-July to early August, the number of vaccinations initiated increased weekly for four consecutive weeks.

However, health officials say the proportion of young people vaccinated is still low.

About 36% of people aged 12 to 15 and 41% of adolescents aged 12 to 19 have been vaccinated more than once.

By comparison, 81% of Michigan residents aged 65 and over are at least partially vaccinated.

This is because students return to school to keep in touch with other students and staff throughout the day and highly contagious delta variants are in circulation. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, it has been identified in all but nine counties in Michigan.

in the meantime, Case of a child with COVID-19 It keeps increasing.

From early July to Wednesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged 8.1% among fully unvaccinated children in Michigan because vaccines were not available to people under the age of 12. .. Doctors want the FDA to approve a young school-age vaccine. Children by autumn or winter.

Cases are increasing across the state. In all other age groups, cases confirmed from early July to Wednesday increased by 3.5-5%.

Health officials say that the more people who are vaccinated, the better their children will be protected from becoming ill with COVID-19.

It is much less likely that a child will get a serious illness with this illness. Dr. Sandy Patel, a pediatric hospitalist at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, said 1-2% of children who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 were hospitalized. This week, 26 pediatric patients and 1,209 adults were admitted to Michigan with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

They can get sick, even serious illnesses, and experience long-term symptoms. Michigan Medicine has a pediatric long-distance clinic for children with a variety of persistent complications, such as fatigue and respiratory problems.

Dr. Julie Madison Williams, a general pediatrician at the Michigan Medicine Health Center in Brighton, asks children for COVID-19 infection on each visit.

If their vaccine records show that they are immunized against the disease, “we would say,’Oh, I’m very happy you got their vaccine.'” Madison-Williams said. “And if they haven’t got it, we say:” You know, did you think of getting your COVID vaccine anymore? “And parents told us Have as many conversations as you can tell us about it. “

Her 12-year-old daughter was vaccinated within 1-2 days of the May US Food and Drug Administration approval of the vaccine for children aged 12-15.

Patel, who has two vaccinated children and plans to vaccinate the youngest as soon as he is 12 years old, said that about 90% of pediatric patients have minimal side effects such as muscle aches, fever and headaches. It states that there is.

The risks associated with exposure to COVID-19 and getting sick, including heart complications, are less than the “very small” risk of myocarditis, pericarditis, and inflammation of the heart muscle and outer layers of the heart. Also big, monitoring and medication, Patel said. There are rare reports of these conditions after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, especially in adolescents and young adults.

Pfizer vaccine, mRNA vaccine Currently fully approved by the FDA For children 16 and older, it is the only vaccine available to people under the age of 18. Full approval for 12 to 15 years has not yet been secured-adults began receiving injections a few months ago-but the vaccine is the youngest group allowed for emergency use.

“They are safe. They are well-studied and are a way to find ways to get children back to school for a safe and healthy grade,” Patel said of the vaccine.

Details of MLive:

“That doesn’t mean the vaccine is failing:” Why vaccinated Michigan constitutes an increase in COVID hospitalization

COVID Risk of Complete Vaccination: What We Know and Don’t Know About Delta

Thursday, August 26, Michigan Coronavirus Data: Most counties with the highest risk levels. UP is seeing an increase

Parents should send their child to school with a mask, even if not required