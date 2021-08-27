Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada for ages 12-17

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Friday that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in adolescence.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing # Covid19 in young people aged 12 to 17 years,” officials said. Said in a social media post.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved in early May by Canadians aged 12 to 15 years. The vaccine was approved in December 2020 for people over the age of 16, and in the same month a shot of Moderna was approved for Canadians over the age of 18.

Moderna licensed to administer it to adolescents in early June, citing a clinical trial of 3,700 adolescents who did not develop COVID-19 infection in any of the teenagers who received the two doses. I applied for.

Health Canada has only taken weeks to approve Pfizer for young people and has not explained why Moderna’s review took more than two months.

Europe approved the Moderna vaccine for children over a month ago. The United States has not yet approved it for teenagers.

Over 63% of vaccinated 12:17 groups

Health Canada estimates that as of August 21, nearly 77% of Canadians between the ages of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated at least once, and 63.6% have been fully vaccinated. .. Some states allow vaccinations for children who are 12 years old but have not yet reached their birthday. About 7,350 Canadians under the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

The complete vaccination rate for the 12:17 group was actually higher than the 18:29 rate (60.45 percent), only a few percent different from the state’s 30:39 pace (66.7 percent). The local public health department sought to persuade young and healthy adults to fire.

View | Evaluation of reports of myocarditis:

According to experts, the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the low risk of heart inflammation. A few cases of heart inflammation, especially myocarditis and pericarditis, occurred in teens and young adults after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, but experts say the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks. Is called. 2:00

Earlier this summer, the Canadian Ministry of Health added a label to both the Pfizer BioNTech and Modana vaccines to inform them of rare and usually mild reports of myocarditis and pericarditis, an inflammatory condition of the heart. bottom. Although the incidence was predominantly in men under the age of 30, experts state that COVID-19 is statistically much more likely to cause these types of inflammation than either vaccine.

In Canada, 557 patients with two conditions were diagnosed in one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 96% of whom received either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. Half of the people who developed the symptoms were between the ages of 12 and 29.

Overall, this condition occurred in less than 1 in 100,000 vaccinated people.

The National Advisory Board on Immunity recommended in a statement on Friday to administer both Pfizer and Moderna doses to children aged 12 to 17 years, taking into account concerns about myocarditis and pericarditis. Said.

In a weekly written update, Supreme Public Health Officer Teresa Tam said that in some states and territories, Pfizer is being used by about two million teens who have already been vaccinated. You may want to continue using it as it is because you are familiar with the side effects. However, she said Moderna can be safely used for that age group.

Health authorities around the world are closely monitoring evidence of diminished vaccine efficacy in the face of predominant delta coronavirus variants. One study from the Mayo Clinic Earlier this month, it was suggested that doses of Moderna may be slightly more effective in preventing serious illness in delta cases.

Exam data including the youngest child is expected soon

Both Pfizer and Modana are conducting trials to test the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 12. Pfizer says it plans to send test data to US regulators in September for an emergency use authorization. Moderna also hopes to produce data on the youngest exam sometime in the fall, although it may not occur until early 2022.

Canada and the United States aren’t always on track to approve the COVID-19 vaccine, but the chief executive officer of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Washington said last week that the vaccine was approved. For the youngest children — the final decision made by the Food and Drug Administration — may be months away.

“To be honest, I don’t think there will be approval for children aged 5 to 11 by the end of 2021,” NIH director Francis Collins told NPR in an interview.

Friday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force said that 50% of 12-17 people in the United States were at least one, slightly behind Canada’s pace, despite the fact that many US schoolchildren have already begun their school year. Foretold the fact that he was vaccinated several times.

Many recent Canadian provinces or school districts have decided, given concerns about Delta and the fact that children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination. Mandatory wearing masks in class For the youngest school children to start in September.