Covid-19 hospitalization risk doubled in Delta, UK study suggests





According to a study published in a journal on Friday, Covid-19 patients infected with the delta mutant had about twice the risk of hospitalization compared to patients infected with the alpha mutant. Lancet infection ..

“The results suggest that patients with the delta variant were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized as patients with the alpha variant,” researchers at the UK Public Health Service and the University of Cambridge said in their new I wrote in my research.

“Patients with delta variants have a higher attendance rate for emergency care combined with hospitalization, and inpatients are increasingly using emergency care services as well as hospitalization,” the researchers write.

The study included data from 8,682 British Covid-19 patients infected with the delta mutant and 34,656 patients infected with the alpha mutant. In both groups, most patients (74%) were unvaccinated. Patients were tested for Covid-19 between March 29 and May 23 this year, and researchers looked at how many were hospitalized. In general, 2.3% of Delta patients and 2.2% of Alpha patients were hospitalized within 2 weeks of being tested for Covid-19. However, when researchers explain certain factors that may increase a patient’s risk of hospitalization, such as age and vaccination status, Delta has a 2.26-fold increased risk of hospitalization compared to Alpha, requiring emergencies. It turns out that the risk of Care or hospitalization. The researchers said their findings were similar to another previous study in Scotland and found that patients infected with Delta and Alpha were at increased risk of hospitalization within 14 days. .. Dr. Anne Presanis, lead author and senior statistician at the University of Cambridge, said, “Our analysis emphasizes that in the absence of vaccination, delta outbreaks are more medically burdensome than alpha epidemics. I am. ” Friday news release. “Complete vaccination is important to reduce the risk of individuals with delta-induced symptomatic infections in the first place, and, more importantly, to reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalization for Delta patients.” Pressanis said. “This is not a surprise” Some doctors and scientists who are not involved in the new study say they have confirmed that the findings were already thought-the delta mutants are likely to cause serious illness. “These data support what we see in clinical practice: delta mutants are more infectious than the original and alpha mutants, and previously had only mild infections. It means that they are causing more serious illnesses in the population, “Dr. David Strain, Senior Clinical Lecturer, University of Exeter Those who were not involved in the study stated in a written statement distributed by the UK-based. Science Media Center .. “This highlights the need for a comprehensive vaccine program in young adults and underscores the prejudice that they will not become severe. Covid is no longer true,” said Strain. “This is not surprising, because two things that make the delta mutant more infectious also affect the severity of the disease.” Researchers also pointed out in their study that the new Covid-19 infection in the United Kingdom is increasingly being caused by delta mutants. The overall proportion of cases in studies caused by the delta mutation was 20%, but researchers said, “This increased to 74% of newly sequenced cases in the week starting May 31, 2021.” Is written. During this summer in the United States, the delta mutant overtook the alpha mutant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom as the predominant circulating coronavirus strain. “The Delta variant is responsible for the increase in Covid cases in the UK this summer, and I’ve heard that many of us have been infected even in vaccinated people,” said Dr. Zaniasta Mataki. increase. Viral immunologist at the University of Birmingham Those who were not involved in the new research said in a statement separate from the Science Media Center. “A new study measures hospitalization as a surrogate marker for serious illness, and the results are clear. Delta variants increase hospitalization compared to the alpha variant that was previously prevalent in the UK.” Mr. Stamataki said. It is 50% more infectious than Alpha and there is plenty of evidence that it deals with very dangerous variants. Both vaccine doses are required for maximum protection. “

