BC records 867 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 867 new cases of COVID-19 (the highest number of new cases since April 13) and three more deaths on Friday.

The Ministry of Health said in a written statement that there are currently 5,657 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in British Columbia.

A total of 159 people are hospitalized. Of these, 84 are in the intensive care unit, up from 59 a week ago.

Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, an increase of 30 from last Friday when 129 people were hospitalized for the disease.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 has killed 1,807 of the 163,560 cases identified so far.

The breakdown of new cases by region is as follows.

There are 350 new cases of interior health, a total of 2,190 active cases.

There are a total of 1,377 active cases in Fraser Health’s 228 new cases.

Vancouver Coastal Health has 165 new cases, for a total of 1,132 active cases.

Island Health has 63 new cases, for a total of 555 active cases.

There are 61 new cases in Northern Health, for a total of 393 active cases.

There are no new cases among people residing outside Canada, a group with a total of 10 active cases.

There are a total of 14 active outbreaks in Assisted Living and Long-term Care. Of these, 11 are in Interior Health, two are in Fraser Health, and one is in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.

As of Friday, 83.9% of people over the age of 12 in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a second dose of 75.8%.

To date, 7,408,715 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Vaccine passport

On Monday, the state announced that it would require a vaccine passport to attend certain social or non-essential events.

BC has been watching since then A remarkable jump in the first dose vaccination.

According to the state, 8,529 people were first vaccinated on Thursday, for a total of 25,656 initial vaccinations since the vaccination card was announced on Monday.

This figure means that 3.5% of all previously unvaccinated people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated in the last three days.

According to the state government, bookings have increased by about 200% from the previous week, most of them from people under the age of 40.

Return to school

The state also provided the latest information Measures to return to school This week, 4th to 12th grade children say they need to wear masks in the classroom.

The UBC does not require vaccination, but those who self-disclosure that they have not been vaccinated should be tested promptly. Students living in their place of residence must have a vaccination certificate.

University of Victoria, Thompson Rivers, and Simon Fraser University follow, requiring self-disclosure of vaccination status or regular and prompt inspection.