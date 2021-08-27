COVID surge causes SpaceX, water utilities to have liquid oxygen problems





The demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients has skyrocketed during the recent pandemic surge and is deficient in liquid oxygen for other uses such as water purification and rocket launches. As supplies are redirected to hospitals, other industries are struggling to find alternatives. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said: Said earlier this week.. “We will certainly make sure that the hospital has the oxygen it needs, but for those who are willing to spare liquid oxygen, please email me.” “If you are willing to spare liquid oxygen, please send me an email.” Oxygen is very common in the atmosphere, but hospitals require high levels of oxygen to treat patients with respiratory damage, such as severe cases of COVID. Here in AmericaObtaining high levels of oxygen from place to place is usually achieved by cooling the gas into a liquid. Liquids are not bulky, but can cause problems of their own.Earlier this year, a hospital in Los Angeles was out of equipment Used to return the liquid to gas and kept freezing.. Hospitals are now flooded with COVID-19 patients, and increasing demand is causing problems outside the medical industry. Rocket companies like SpaceX often use liquid oxygen as a propellant. During launch React with fuel (Think of it: rocket-grade kerosene), soar the spacecraft. If the shortage continues, the release may be delayed, but it has not been realized yet. “This is a risk, but not a limiting factor yet,” said SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Said on twitter.. The shortage also puts indirect pressure on other parts of the space industry. The United Launch Alliance gas supplier is currently focused on addressing the dire oxygen situation in Florida. This is a move that could change the plans for satellite launches next month. SpaceNews report.. Water operators have begun to use bleach instead of oxygen to treat water In Florida, on the other hand, some residents have seen evidence of a lack of liquid oxygen in their water supply, and in some cases smell it. Water utilities use liquid oxygen to produce ozone.Ozone Used to treat waterIt can destroy harmful bacteria and viruses and break down compounds that can make the taste and smell of water funky. Chlorine and other chemicals can perform the same function, but oxygen has fewer by-products. In Orlando, due to shortages, local utilities are asking residents to stop watering their lawns and save water in order to expand their supply of liquid oxygen. Unfortunately, utilities see only a “moderate decline” in water demand. Update posted August 25th. Residents have reduced their usage from 90 million gallons per day to 82 million gallons per day, but the utility’s goal is to pump only 50 million gallons per day “until LOX supply returns to normal in Central Florida.” That is. In Tampa Bay, water utilities have begun to use bleach instead of oxygen to treat water. Utilities typically use oxygen to remove hydrogen sulfide, which smells like rotten eggs, from the water.Utility when switching to bleach warning “Consumers who are sensitive to changes in the taste and smell of drinking water may notice subtle changes during this period,” says quality and safety. Florida has the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country. According to CNN.. Especially in Tampa, the emergency room was very crowded with COVID patients, so there was a 12-hour wait.

