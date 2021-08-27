Coffee may reduce the risk of death from stroke or heart disease





Among people who have not been diagnosed with heart disease, drinking 0.5 to 3 cups of coffee a day on a regular basis causes death from heart disease, stroke, and all causes compared to those who do not drink coffee. Reduced risk of premature death due to.

Presented Friday at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual meeting, the study found more than 468,000 coffee-drinking behaviors participating in the UK Biobank study, which contains detailed genetic and health information about more than 500,000 British people. Was investigated. ..

When you have heart disease Extensive analysis of data from three major studies It was announced in April that drinking more than one cup of plain caffeinated coffee a day reduces the risk of heart failure in the long run. An April analysis found that two studies reduced the risk of heart failure between 5% and 12% per cup of coffee consumed daily compared to those who did not drink coffee. In the third study, the risk of heart failure remained the same with or without coffee or a cup of coffee daily. However, the analysis found that when people drank two or more cups of black coffee a day, the risk was reduced by about 30%. “The link between caffeine and reduced risk of heart failure was amazing,” said Dr. David Kao, medical director at the University of Colorado School of Medicine’s Colorado Personalized Medicine Center in Aurora in April. “Coffee and caffeine are often considered” bad “for the heart by the general public because they are associated with palpitations and high blood pressure. The consistent relationship between increased caffeine consumption and reduced risk of heart failure brings that assumption to mind. Kao said in a statement. In an April study, the effect was not as good as decaffeinated coffee. Instead, analysis found an association between decaffeinated coffee and an increased risk of heart failure. heart failure It occurs when a weakened heart cannot supply enough blood to the cells of the body to get the oxygen needed to maintain the normal functioning of the body. People with heart failure suffer from fatigue and shortness of breath, which interferes with walking, climbing stairs, and other daily activities. “Although we can’t prove a causal relationship, these three studies show that drinking coffee is associated with a reduced risk of heart failure, and that coffee is plain without the addition of sugar or high-fat dairy products. It’s interesting to suggest that when ingested, it can be part of a healthy eating pattern, such as cream. ” She was not involved in the study. Please be a little careful Many studies on coffee have only been done on drinking black coffee. However, adding dairy, sugar, flavor, or non-dairy creamers can add a lot of calories, sugar, and fat, which can undermine the heart health benefits of coffee. AHA advises. Additional Warning: In most studies, a cup of coffee is only 8 ounces. However, the standard “grand” cup in a coffee shop is 16 ounces. The way coffee is brewed can also affect the benefits of coffee for good health. Filtered coffee captures a compound called cafestol that is present in the oily part of coffee. Cafestol can increase bad cholesterol or LDL (low density lipoprotein). However, cafestol is not removed when using a French press, Turkish coffee maker, or when boiling coffee (as is often the case in Scandinavian countries). And studies show that certain people need to be careful about their coffee consumption. NS 2017 study Drinking four or more cups daily during pregnancy was found to be associated with low birth weight, preterm birth, and stillbirth. Who has Sleep problems Also Unmanaged diabetes According to experts, you should check with your doctor before adding caffeine to your diet. Coffee also increases the likelihood of fractures in women at risk. But in men, coffee had no such effect. And finally, the benefits of coffee do not apply to children-even adolescents should not drink cola, coffee, energy drinks, or other drinks with the amount of caffeine, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

