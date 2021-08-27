COVID-19 Positive Test | Island Health





You tested positive for COVID-19. Learn what to do next.

Self-separation If the COVID-19 test is positive, you should immediately self-quarantine. Do not go to work, school, or public places. This is important even if you are vaccinated or have mild symptoms. Even if you are fully immunized, stay in another room to sleep and use a different bathroom if possible. Find out more about what to do If you have COVID-19 Or information if you are Taking care of people with COVID-19.. Identify contacts Think about who you were with and where you were in the two days before you felt sick to help us protect your loved ones and communities. If you are asymptomatic and test positive, consider who you were with and where you were two days before the positive test. Public health will be contacted Public health will contact you by phone within a few days to discuss your symptoms and contact information and provide further directions. Notification to contacts Notify household contacts that the COVID-19 test is positive and ask them to self-quarantine if they are not completely immunized (those who have received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine). Will contact you more than 7 days ago) you). If other members of your household are tested positive for COVID-19, they should continue to be quarantined until the date provided to them by public health. We encourage you to notify close contacts who do not live with you and provide a link to us. COVID-19 Contact Information Page.. Manage symptoms Many COVID-19 symptoms can be safely managed with home treatments such as drinking plenty of fluids, resting, and using a humidifier or hot shower to relieve cough and sore throat. You can always call 8-1-1 to talk to the next nurse. HealthLinkBC.. This service is available in 130 languages. If symptoms worsen, or do not improve after 5 or 6 days, call your doctor or emergency primary care center 8-1-1 to determine if you need to reassess. please. If you have severe chest pain or dyspnea, or are worried that this may be an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately. Return to normal-end quarantine If you are managing your illness at home and you are not immunocompromised (we will discuss this when you receive a call from public health), you can end the quarantine if the following criteria are met: At least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, or from the date of examination if there are no symptoms. Antipyretic for 24 hours without the use of antipyretics, Symptoms (respiratory, gastrointestinal, whole body) improved Most people with COVID-19 recover within 2 weeks. However, some people with more severe symptoms may take more than 12 weeks to feel better. Contact your healthcare provider, 8-1-1, or an emergency and primary care center for evaluation. Do I need to be vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19? You should be vaccinated even if you have not been vaccinated for the first or second time with the COVID-19 vaccine, even after you have recovered and finished self-isolation. Vaccines have been shown to be very effective in boosting your immunity and preventing serious illness and death even after COVID-19 infection. Stop or book your first or second dose (more than 28 days after your first dose) Immune clinic Near you.

