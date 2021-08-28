COVID hospitalization in Colorado reaches its highest level since January





The number of people hospitalized for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado on Friday reached the highest level since January 21st. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that from 263 on July 12, 705 were hospitalized for the virus later this week. In Colorado, cases of coronavirus are skyrocketing as delta variants spread throughout the state. According to authorities, about 99% of all new cases in the state are due to the first mutant detected in India. It is believed to be as contagious as chickenpox.. COVID hospitalizations in Colorado are well below the peak of 1,847, which reached December 1, but the trend towards higher hospitalizations shows no signs of slowing. On Thursday, Colorado reported a 7-day average of 1,490 new daily cases, with an average 7-day test positive rate of over 6%. This is an increase from the 7-day average of 340 for new daily cases in early July, when test positive rates ranged between 2% and 3%. The highest 7-day average of 7 new daily cases in Colorado was around 5,400 in November, with more than 10% of tests returning positive. Governor Jared Polis has been vigilant in Colorado and urged him to wear a mask when gathering indoors, but has not reinstated public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. .. Over 3.3 million Coloradans have been fully immunized against COVID-19 and over 3.6 million have been vaccinated at least once. The data show that the COVID-19 vaccine prevents serious illness and death in people infected with the disease. Colorado Sun does not have paywalls. This means readers don’t have to pay to access articles. We believe that affected people need to identify important information, such as public health crises, investigative journalism, and parliamentary accountability. This report Depends For support from readers like you. Invest in an informed community for just $ 5 a month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradosun.com/2021/08/27/coronavirus-hospitalizations-colorado-delta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos