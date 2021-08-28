The number of people with high blood pressure has doubled in 30 years, a global study finds





Edmundrow Photo / Getty Images

Number of people in the world Life with high blood pressure has doubled From 1990 to 2019, according to a study funded by the World Health Organization. The study, published this week in the medical journal The Lancet, examined data from a small study involving 104 million participants aged 30-79 years from 184 different countries and territories. Around the world, researchers have found that the number of people with high blood pressure, also known as high blood pressure, has doubled from 648 million in 1990 to 1.28 billion in 2019. In the study, the researcher defined High blood pressure As a systolic blood pressure measurement of 140 mm Hg or higher (above the blood pressure measurement), as a diastolic blood pressure measurement of 40 mm Hg or higher (lower value), or when hypertension medication is required. read more: How to measure blood pressure at home Importantly, researchers found that less than half of people with high blood pressure were treated for it, and less than half of those treated were controlling high blood pressure. According to WHO, high blood pressure can be easily detected by measuring blood pressure and can be treated with low-cost drugs. High blood pressure, Also called “silent killer” Increases the risk of kidney, heart and brain disease, One of the top causes of death in the world.. Researchers have found that some improvements in hypertension treatment and management rates in high- and middle-income countries over the last 30 years and recent high-income countries are due to the expansion of health insurance and primary care to strengthen hypertension treatment and reduce health burdens. In this state stated that it shows that it can be utilized in. In sub-Saharan Africa, Oceania, and South Asia Minimum rate of detection, treatment and control, The researcher said. “It’s a public health failure that many people with high blood pressure around the world haven’t received the treatment they need yet,” said Majid Ezati, senior author of the study and professor of global environmental health at the Faculty of Public Health. Says. Health at Imperial College London. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure. The CDC defines hypertension as: Systolic measurements of 130 mm Hg and above, diastolic measurements of 80 mm Hg and above Or need medication for high blood pressure. The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.

