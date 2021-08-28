Manitoba limits restaurants, gyms, theaters and sporting events to fully vaccinated people

Beginning September 3, Manitoba has introduced a drastic vaccination obligation that limits restaurants, fitness centers, theaters, and sporting events with tickets to those who show evidence of vaccination.

The state will also revive its Maskman Date in all indoor public places, including schools, as of Saturday, Dr. Brent Lusan announced on Friday.

Manitoba pierced the vaccine card earlier this month, among other events and activities, when it abolished immunity to meals in indoor restaurants with non-household members.

But now Manitoba is seeking proof of COVID-19 vaccination in more places than ever before, as it responds to the threat posed by the oncoming fourth wave of the pandemic.

“The emergence of delta mutants has changed the situation significantly, and public health officials now say that pandemics are one of the unimmunized ones,” Health Minister Audrey Gordon said in a press conference.

Events like the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game will continue to be limited to fully vaccinated people. (Tyson Koschik / CBC)

She said more than 406,000 Manitoba people have not been vaccinated, including nearly 230,000 unqualified children.

“Especially when they return to school, we need to do everything we can to protect them from COVID-19,” Gordon said.

The new vaccine obligations affect restaurant patrons both indoors and outdoors. This restriction is more stringent than the temporary measures in early summer when guests only need to prove immunity to eat indoors with people they do not live with.

Similarly, indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events and concerts will remain limited to fully vaccinated people for at least two weeks. Immunization requirements for cinemas, casinos, bingo halls, VLT lounges, nightclubs and all other licensed facilities will be returned. The same applies to indoor theater, dance and symphony events.

Vaccinations needed to exercise in the gym

For the first time, you will need a vaccination certificate to visit the fitness center, gym, indoor sports and recreational facilities. Youth recreational sports are excluded, but parents, coaches and staff must be vaccinated.

Unlike early summer, people can visit museums and galleries without demonstrating their immune status.

Children under the age of 11 can participate in a fully vaccinated person-only location if they are with a fully immunized adult.

According to health officials, businesses, services and events affected by the new vaccine obligation will not face capacity limits.

Staff working in these businesses do not need to be vaccinated, but Russan strongly recommended it.

“Now is the time”: Health Minister Audrey Gordon on why increasing vaccinations are important Health Minister Audrey Gordon said he was encouraged by 76.2% of fully vaccinated qualified Manitoba people, but said a higher rate was needed to overcome the pandemic. 1:08

Strict measures should be unpopular in some areas, including the Southern Health Area, where less than a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated in some areas.

Two Progressive Conservative MLA— James Taitsuma When Josh GuenteNS — He also accused the government of mandating vaccines. This was described by Nguyenter as a “hammer” that discouraged his members from rolling up their sleeves. Until recently, Tory MLA rarely called on the government publicly.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon was encouraged by 76.2% of fully vaccinated qualified Manitoba and 81.7% who received at least one vaccination, but said a higher rate was needed to overcome the pandemic. Stated.

Asked to answer critics of widespread measures, Gordon talked about a young girl of her membership who had to be fenced away from her friends when they played outside.

“This is to protect individuals like this girl who are at risk because Manitoba has a COVID and is under the age of 12, and we do not overwhelm our health care system. I think it tells us what we have to do, “Gordon said.

Maskman Date will return to Manitoba on Saturday after a few weeks when the use of a face cover was recommended but not mandatory. (Tyson Koschik / CBC)

In areas with low immunization rates, the state’s top doctor, Russan, said the combination of education, enforcement and incentives needed to work. He said increasing the privileges associated with having a vaccine card would hopefully motivate people.

“This is the advantage of this system,” says Roussin. “There are no other restrictions in these areas where vaccination is required, so the majority of adults in Manitoba can participate in activities without restrictions, except for vaccination requirements.”

As an example, the ban on dancing in nightclubs will be lifted.

Russan did not rule out the possibility of a future regional approach.

Earlier this week, the state announced that most state health care workers, teachers, and childcare workers would be required to be fully vaccinated or tested up to three times a week. These workers must be vaccinated twice by October 17th.

On Wednesday, the state reported more than 100 cases a day for the first time since June.

Pandemic modeling suggests Manitoba intensive care unit Can be overwhelming Within a few weeks if no health measures have been taken to control the spread.

