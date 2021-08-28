The world’s first COVID-positive white-tailed deer in Ohio





Cleveland, Ohio-According to the USDA’s National Institute of Veterinary Services, wild white-tailed deer have been found to be the first in the world to be infected with COVID. “These are the first deer to be identified with the SARS-CoV-2 virus worldwide, but previous studies have shown that deer can be ly infected with the virus and some wild deer against the virus. It has been shown to have had an antibody, “USDA said in the news. release. The Ohio State University Veterinary School was announced to have collected samples from deer between January and March 2021. Deer showed no clinical symptoms of infection. The university initially completed a confirmation test of nine samples, eight of which were confirmed, said Andrew Bowman, an associate professor of veterinary preventive medicine. Although it is not possible to directly identify how deer were exposed to the virus, he said, deer are likely exposed through humans, the environment, other deer, or other animal species. Samples from deer were tested positive in Ohio and the case was confirmed by the National Institute of Veterinary Services. The lab acts as a reference lab that provides guidance on diagnostic techniques and provides confirmation tests for outpatient and new animal diseases. White-tailed deer are susceptible to viruses, so Bowman says the discovery is not surprising. “Previous studies have shown that white-tailed deer have protein receptors that allow the virus to invade susceptible cells and are susceptible to inoculation,” Bowman said. .. “Some wild white-tailed deer have antibodies to the virus.”

