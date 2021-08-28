Moderna plans to start clinical trials of HIV vaccine





Healthcare professionals will check a box of Moderna Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine donated by the United States during a booster vaccination drive at Zinoel Avidin Hospital in Banda Aceh on August 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy of CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) (Photo courtesy of MAHYUDDIN / AFP via CHAIDEER Getty Images)

San Francisco, CA (Kron) — Moderna plans to begin clinical trials of an HIV vaccine that uses the same technology that led to the success of the COVID-19 vaccine, the mRNA technology. The study will begin next month and will include the first human trial of an mRNA vaccine against HIV. Forty years after the epidemic began, HIV continues to be the leading cause of death for some groups around the world and in the United States. A CDC study is tracking up to one unvaccinated teacher for an outbreak of a delta variant in a California school.

According to the CDC, about 1.2 million people live with HIV in the United States, and in 2018 about 16,000 died of HIV-related illnesses. “We have been vaccinated with HIV almost since the outbreak began and have been trying to produce HIV vaccines because shots that prevent HIV and people who are infected with HIV are called therapeutic vaccinations. It would be unbelievable if treatment could be stopped, and all the latest vaccine candidates failed in today’s large-scale trials, “said Dr. Monica Gandias, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco. I have. But Gandhi explains, now there is a faint light of hope. 17-year-old charged with murdering a 70-year-old Hegewisch woman who was killed outside of work

She says the HIV vaccine is expected to function in the same way as the COVID-19 vaccine. “The idea of ​​this mRNA technology is to collect a portion of the virus. In the case of COVID it is a spike protein, in the case of HIV it is a small fragment of the HIV virus and because it produces the protein in the body at a high level. A virus develops. That protein and you provoke an immune response to it, “Dr. Gandhi said. Next month, Moderna will begin testing the HIV vaccine in 56 adults between the ages of 18 and 50. All of these adults are not infected with HIV. Participants will test the two combinations of vaccines and monitor for signs of an immune response and side effects. “This idea has already begun in primate research, looks good, and is currently in human clinical trials, hoping that vaccinated we will have a unique immune response, commonly referred to as neutralization. It’s big news and very exciting because the antibodies and yourself literally have the antibodies in your bloodstream and repel HIV if you are exposed, “says Dr. Gandhi. Said. The man murdered outside the Kankakee County Courthouse had just left the hearing on suspicion of child sexual abuse and pornography.

The exam is scheduled to end in the spring of 2023. Doctors call this a major achievement not only for COVID and future HIV vaccines, but for the vaccine as a whole, and that the use of this mRNA technology could increase further in the future.



