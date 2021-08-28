Health
How the Delta Variant penetrated elementary school classrooms
Unvaccinated primary school teachers infected with the highly contagious delta variant spread the virus to half of the students in the classroom, eventually causing an outbreak that infected 26 people. New report From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Very detailed studies conducted as school districts reopen across the country seem certain to intensify the debate about vaccine obligations in schools.A handful of school districts including New York City, Has already announced vaccine requirements for teachers and staff.
Now that the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, others may follow suit.
Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, said: , Those who were not involved in the report.
This study was one of three new CDC reports focused on schools and children.In another study, researchers found more evidence that combined schools could create a low-risk environment. Some precautions.. However, the study was conducted before the delta variant began to spread.
NS Third report focused on Vaccination rate for teens. Half of 12-17 years old Received at least one dose The White House of the coronavirus vaccine was announced on Friday. However, new studies have shown that vaccination rates in this age group remain highly heterogeneous nationwide.
Together, the study emphasizes how much scientists have learned about how to protect children in school, and how uncertain they remain now that Delta variants have arrived.
The classroom outbreak occurred in May in Marin County, California. Neither the school nor the staff or students involved were identified.
The teacher first showed symptoms on May 19, but worked for two days before being tested. During this time, the teacher unmasked and read aloud to a class of 24 students, despite the rules requiring both teachers and students to wear masks indoors.
All students were too young for vaccinations that are only approved for people over the age of 12.
On May 23, teachers reported positive coronavirus infection. Over the next few days, 12 students also tested positive.
“I thought I respected its infectivity,” said Dr. Lisa Soundtrack, Deputy Health Officer at Marine Health and Human Services and author of the report, about the Delta variant. But its efficiency in overtaking the classroom “surprised and humbled” her.
In the classroom, the infection rate almost corresponded to the seating chart. Everyone in the front row tested positive, down to 80% in the first two rows.
In the last three lines, only 28% of the students were positive. “If the teacher doesn’t have a mask, move to the back of the class,” Edward Traver, an infectious disease fellow at the University of Maryland Medical Center, said in a Twitter message.
Six students in another grade of school also tested positive for the virus. Cases spread from school to the community. At least eight parents and siblings of the infected student, three of whom were completely vaccinated.
State health researchers sequenced virus specimens from many of the positive cases and found that they were all infected with the delta mutant. Samples from at least 10 students in the two grades were genetically indistinguishable. The results suggested that both grades of cases came from the same outbreak.
The researchers said the outbreak was likely promoted by both the high levels of infectivity of Delta and the fact that teachers did not follow the recommended safety precautions.
Tracy Ramhain, an epidemiologist at Marine County Health and Human Services and author of the new report, said: “You can’t just do one or the other.”
In other parts of the country, community sacrifices may have been even higher. Marin County has the highest immunization rate in California. The report noted that 72% of eligible people in the surrounding area were fully vaccinated, suggesting that a high rate may have prevented further infections.
In another new study, researchers focused on case rates in Los Angeles County. In Los Angeles County, some students and teachers went directly to school last year, while others went to remote areas.
Understand Vaccine and Mask Obligations in the United States
- Vaccine rules.. August 23, Food and Drug Administration Fully approved by Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine For people over the age of 16, it paves the way for increased obligations in both the public and private sectors.Private companies Increasingly obligatory vaccines For employees.Such a mission Legally permitted And it has been upheld by court complaints.
- Mask rule.. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July Recommended All Americans wear masks in indoor public places within the area of the outbreak, regardless of vaccination status. This is the reverse of the guidance provided in May. Find out where CDC guidance applies, And where The state has its own mask policy.. The battle for masks is controversial in some states. Local leaders against state bans..
- University. More than 400 universities require students to be vaccinated with Covid-19. Almost everything is in the states that voted for President Biden..
- school..both California When New York City Introduced vaccine obligations to education staff. According to a survey released in August, many American parents with school-age children I’m against the vaccines that students are required to do, More support for mask man dates for students, teachers and staff who do not have shots.
- Hospitals and medical centers.. Many hospitals and major healthcare systems require employees to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. It cites an increase in the number of cases caused by Delta variants and a stubbornly low vaccination rate in their community, even within their workforce.
- New York City..Workers and customers need vaccination proof Indoor dining, gym, performance And other indoor situations. However, enforcement will not begin until September 13. Teachers and other educational workers The city’s vast school system requires at least one vaccination by September 27, without the option of weekly testing. Municipal hospital workers You will also need to be vaccinated or have a weekly test. Employees in New York have similar rules.
- At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will mandate the country’s coronavirus vaccination. 1.3 million active troops “At the latest” by mid-September.President Biden announced: All private federal officials need to do it Get vaccinated against coronavirus Or submit regular tests, social distances, mask requirements and restrictions on most trips.
Schools opened for face-to-face learning had to take a variety of precautions, including symptom screening, masking, physical distance, and contact tracking. During most of the period from September to March, especially during the winter surge, school case rates were lower for both teachers and students than for the county as a whole.
The survey results are Consistent with previous studies We found that when a school combined several safeguards, the school’s case rate was often lower than that of the surrounding community.
“Schools are in many ways safer places for young people because they are so structured and supervised,” said Dr. Santra, who returned directly to schools aged 9 and 11. ..
However, studies on school mitigation measures, including reports from Los Angeles, were conducted before Delta variants began to spread. This variant is about twice as infectious as the original version of the virus and is now the cause of almost all infectious diseases in the United States.
It remains uncertain whether the same type of precautions will continue to control variants in this year’s schools, and many schools have opened without the safety measures recommended by public health professionals.
Siobhan Flynn, a first-year student at a public charter school in the Washington area, is worried about classes starting on Monday. The school where Flynn works uses a layered protection approach that includes mask mandates, socially distant desks, and random tests for students.
“Children need to go to school, but I wish they had more money and plans to open the school safely,” Flynn said. “If all staff were vaccinated, many would find it much safer.”
Vaccination rates have increased in recent weeks as Delta continues to cause a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide. However, parents have been worried about sending young children who have not yet been vaccinated back to school.
According to a third CDC report, the FDA first approved the 12-15 year old vaccine in May, and by July 31, more than one-third had received at least one dose. More than half of the 16-17 year olds who were vaccinated a few months ago received at least one vaccination.
However, vaccination rates vary widely from country to country. Researchers have found that in Mississippi, only 11% of adolescents are fully vaccinated, compared to 60% in Vermont.
In an email, Dr. Westyn Branch-Elliman, an infectious disease researcher at Harvard Medical School, said the school was more involved in promoting vaccination for all eligible people in the school community, including through the establishment of vaccination clinics. I hope it will be. ” At school to improve access and ease barriers. “
Clinical trials of the vaccine in infants are underway. Pfizer states that the results should be available in September.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/28/health/coronavirus-schools-children.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]