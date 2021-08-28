Health
Previous COVID-19 infection provides strong immunity, vaccines add more
- According to two recent unpeer-reviewed studies, people who have recovered from COVID-19 produce a stronger immune response than vaccination alone, with one or more additional vaccinations providing even stronger protection. Was done.
- Fully vaccinated people who recovered from rare breakthrough cases also showed higher levels of immunity than those who were just vaccinated.
- Researchers emphasize that vaccines alone continue to provide excellent protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms.
A new study in the United Kingdom found that people infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated with both vaccines had higher levels of antibodies than those who were just infected with the virus or just vaccinated. I did.
NS studyWas published on the preprint server medRxiv on August 24 and has not yet been peer-reviewed, but evaluated and vaccinated against the efficacy of the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca (not available in the United States) vaccines against delta variants. Still provides significant protection, but fully vaccinated people who previously had COVID-19 are the most protected group.
another Preprint Posted on medRxiv on August 25, examining only the Pfizer vaccine, it was found that protection against delta variants from previous cases appears to be stronger than the immunity provided by vaccination. rice field.
Neither study included a single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The largest real-world observational study comparing innate and vaccine-induced immunity, the report states that people who previously had COVID-19 acquired delta variants or acquired delta variants compared to vaccination. People who have never had a previous illness who have found that they are less likely to develop symptomatic illness or require hospitalization.
Studies show that people with COVID-19 disease before receiving at least one dose of the vaccine had stronger and lasting protection against delta mutants.
Based on these preliminary studies, acquiring the virus provides durable, lasting protection that can be further enhanced by vaccination.
Vaccinated people who have previously been infected with COVID-19 can feel very safe, but it is important to recognize that the strength of the immune system varies from person to person.
The likelihood of relapse of the disease depends on genetics, health status, how it was exposed, and which mutant it was exposed to.
People who have previously obtained SARS-CoV-2 and have been fully vaccinated since then are well protected from COVID-19.
“When infected, it gains great immunity to one mutant,” he says. Dr. Robert G. Rahita, Director of the Institute for Autoimmunity and Rheumatoid Arthritis in St. Joseph Health,Immunity strong.. “
Vaccines are then given to enhance their immune response and enhance their protection.
“It’s important to remember that the vaccine has been shown to be effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death,” he said. Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer of the American Lung Association.
Increasing evidence suggests that immunity given from previous cases may be even stronger than the protection obtained from vaccination.
According to Reso, people who have previously acquired the virus or who have been vaccinated may be infected with the virus again if they are in a high-risk environment in an area where the delta is booming. It is important to do.
“But deep in their hearts, they hope they are very well protected from severe illness, even if they may become infected,” Reso said.
The immune response of every person depends on genetics, how they are exposed to the virus, and which mutants they respond to.
“All of this plays a role in deciding which neutralizing antibody an individual develops,” says Reso.
There is also the question of how long these antibodies will remain viable and effective, but that remains unclear.
“Each person has different immunogenetics,” says Lahita. Some have a strong immune system, while others have weak defenses.
In fully vaccinated or coronavirus-infected individuals, certain COVID-19 variants, such as Delta, may not be immediately recognized by human existing antibodies, leading to mild breakthrough infections. There is a possibility.
Fortunately, in addition to antibodies, immunity given both naturally and from vaccination includes T cells and memory B cells.
Memory B cells and T cells are long in the body, often staying for years, and are effective in preventing cases from becoming severe or life-threatening.
Fully vaccinated people who have recovered from a recent breakthrough illness may have the highest levels of protection.
After obtaining the delta, the recovered individual has a protective antibody specific to the variant.
Still, people need to assess their personal risks when deciding what activities they feel comfortable with.
“For immunogenetics, remember that everyone produces different titers and different strengths of neutralizing antibodies. Not everyone has neutralizing antibodies with great power. “Mr. Rahita said.
People who are predominantly comorbid, elderly, immunocompromised, or receiving cancer treatment need to measure their personal risk tolerance in areas of high prevalence, says Reso.
As long as COVID-19 is prevalent in our community, risk cannot be eliminated.
According to Reso, all we can do is mitigate the risk, and mitigating the risk is by wearing a vaccine, a mask in a high-risk environment, and isolating at home if symptoms occur. It will be very useful.
According to a new study, people infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated with both Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca have higher levels of antibodies than those who just got the virus or just vaccinated. I found out. The Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine is not included in this study.
Acquiring a virus provides durable, lasting protection against reacquiring it, which can be further enhanced by vaccination.
Nevertheless, the durability and diversity of antibodies is unknown, so a small percentage of people with previous cases or vaccinations may still experience breakthrough illness. However, because these people have some baseline immunity, these breakthrough cases are much less likely to be severe or life-threatening.
..
