Previous COVID-19 infection provides strong immunity, vaccines add more

According to two recent unpeer-reviewed studies, people who have recovered from COVID-19 produce a stronger immune response than vaccination alone, with one or more additional vaccinations providing even stronger protection. Was done.

Fully vaccinated people who recovered from rare breakthrough cases also showed higher levels of immunity than those who were just vaccinated.

Researchers emphasize that vaccines alone continue to provide excellent protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms.

A new study in the United Kingdom found that people infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated with both vaccines had higher levels of antibodies than those who were just infected with the virus or just vaccinated. I did.

NS studyWas published on the preprint server medRxiv on August 24 and has not yet been peer-reviewed, but evaluated and vaccinated against the efficacy of the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca (not available in the United States) vaccines against delta variants. Still provides significant protection, but fully vaccinated people who previously had COVID-19 are the most protected group.

another Preprint Posted on medRxiv on August 25, examining only the Pfizer vaccine, it was found that protection against delta variants from previous cases appears to be stronger than the immunity provided by vaccination. rice field.

Neither study included a single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The largest real-world observational study comparing innate and vaccine-induced immunity, the report states that people who previously had COVID-19 acquired delta variants or acquired delta variants compared to vaccination. People who have never had a previous illness who have found that they are less likely to develop symptomatic illness or require hospitalization.

Studies show that people with COVID-19 disease before receiving at least one dose of the vaccine had stronger and lasting protection against delta mutants.

Based on these preliminary studies, acquiring the virus provides durable, lasting protection that can be further enhanced by vaccination.

Vaccinated people who have previously been infected with COVID-19 can feel very safe, but it is important to recognize that the strength of the immune system varies from person to person.

The likelihood of relapse of the disease depends on genetics, health status, how it was exposed, and which mutant it was exposed to.